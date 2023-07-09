Notes: Some really cool new tracks by various groups from all over the map, and another fabulous set of Japanese 78s from the 40s and 50s in the second hour.





Prince Jammy, “Firehouse Special”

from Uhuru In Dub

VP Records - 2011



Nubya Garcia, “La Cumbia Me Está Llamando”

from Live at Radio City Music Hall

Dead Oceans - 2023



Khruangbin, “Pelota”

from Live at Radio City Music Hall

Dead Oceans - 2023



Marta & Tricky, “When It's Going Wrong”

from When It's Going Wrong

False Idols - 2023



Hannah Jadagu, “Warning Sign”

from Aperture

Sub Pop Records - 2023



Future Utopia, “Your Love (feat. Biig Piig)”

from Your Love (feat. Biig Piig) - Single

70Hz Recordings - 2023



Rahill, “Fables (feat. Beck)”

from Flowers At Your Feet

Big Dada - 2023



Little Dragon, “Frisco”

from Slugs of Love

Ninja Tune - 2023



Prince, “All a Share Together Now”

from All a Share Together Now - Single

NPG Records - 2023



Robert Glasper, “Maiden Voyage / Everything In Its Right Place”

from In My Element

Blue Note Records - 2007



En Attendant Ana, “The Fears, The Urge”

from Principia

Trouble In Mind Records - 2023



Kurt Vile, “Loading Zones”

from Spotify Singles

Matador - 2018



Ilsey, “Heart of Gold (with Bon Iver)”

from Heart of Gold (with Bon Iver) - Single

P2023 - 2023



Khruangbin, “Cebollas Verdes (feat. Quantic)”

from Cebollas Verdes (feat. Quantic) - Single

Dead Oceans - 2022



BALTHVS, “Sunflower Jam”

from Cause & Effect

Cubensis Records - 2022



Hikari Mitsushima, “Gunjo (Ultramarine Blue)”

from Gunjo - Single

Sony Music Labels Inc. - 2017



Hikari Mitsushima, “eden (Amapiano Remix)”

from eden (Amapiano Remix)

rhapsodies - 2023



Shochiku Eisho, ““Go Over That Hill””

from Columbia A 1280

Columbia



Shochiku Eisho, “When The Light Shines on the City”

from Columbia A 1280

Columbia



Hibari Misora, “Red Rose of Tears”

from Columbia Orchestra - A 736 - June 1951

Columbia - 1951



Hibari Misora, “My Boyfriend/Watashi No Boyfriend”

from Columbia Orchestra - A 736 - June 1951

Columbia - 1951



ペギー葉山* = Peggy Hayama, “Don't Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes = 浮気はおよしよ”

from King Records – CL-121

King Records



ペギー葉山* = Peggy Hayama, “Pretend = プリテンド”

from King Records – CL-121

King Records



Peggy Hayama - ペギー葉山, “Bye Bye Baby”

from King Records – CL-125

King Records



Peggy Hayama - ペギー葉山, “Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend”

from King Records – CL-125

King Records



Hibari Misora = 美空ひばり, “Soba Song”

from チャルメラそば屋 = The Soba Song Columbia – JL-50

Columbia



Shizuko Kasagi / Tomiko Hattori, “笠置シズ子*– 東京ブギウギ = Tokyo Boogie Woogie”

from Columbia A 339

Columbia - 1948



Shizuko Kasagi / Tomiko Hattori, “服部富子– 愛の小凾 = My Dear Little Box”

from Columbia A 339

Columbia - 1948



Sakae and Polydor Orchestra, “New Coal Mine Festival”

from Polydor 7835

Polydor

Iida Keio - composer, Nihonbashi Kimiei arrangement



Nobuo Nishimoto = ノブオ西本, “Japanese Rumba = ジャパニーズ·ルムバ”

from Columbia records - A-1228

Columbia

Nobuo Nishimoto, George Shimabukuro



The Meters, “Cissy Strut”

from Cissy Strut

Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group - 2016

