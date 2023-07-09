|Some really cool new tracks by various groups from all over the map, and another fabulous set of Japanese 78s from the 40s and 50s in the second hour.
Prince Jammy, “Firehouse Special”
from Uhuru In Dub
VP Records - 2011
Nubya Garcia, “La Cumbia Me Está Llamando”
from Live at Radio City Music Hall
Dead Oceans - 2023
Khruangbin, “Pelota”
from Live at Radio City Music Hall
Dead Oceans - 2023
Marta & Tricky, “When It's Going Wrong”
from When It's Going Wrong
False Idols - 2023
Hannah Jadagu, “Warning Sign”
from Aperture
Sub Pop Records - 2023
Future Utopia, “Your Love (feat. Biig Piig)”
from Your Love (feat. Biig Piig) - Single
70Hz Recordings - 2023
Rahill, “Fables (feat. Beck)”
from Flowers At Your Feet
Big Dada - 2023
Little Dragon, “Frisco”
from Slugs of Love
Ninja Tune - 2023
Prince, “All a Share Together Now”
from All a Share Together Now - Single
NPG Records - 2023
Robert Glasper, “Maiden Voyage / Everything In Its Right Place”
from In My Element
Blue Note Records - 2007
En Attendant Ana, “The Fears, The Urge”
from Principia
Trouble In Mind Records - 2023
Kurt Vile, “Loading Zones”
from Spotify Singles
Matador - 2018
Ilsey, “Heart of Gold (with Bon Iver)”
from Heart of Gold (with Bon Iver) - Single
P2023 - 2023
Khruangbin, “Cebollas Verdes (feat. Quantic)”
from Cebollas Verdes (feat. Quantic) - Single
Dead Oceans - 2022
BALTHVS, “Sunflower Jam”
from Cause & Effect
Cubensis Records - 2022
Hikari Mitsushima, “Gunjo (Ultramarine Blue)”
from Gunjo - Single
Sony Music Labels Inc. - 2017
Hikari Mitsushima, “eden (Amapiano Remix)”
from eden (Amapiano Remix)
rhapsodies - 2023
Shochiku Eisho, ““Go Over That Hill””
from Columbia A 1280
Columbia
Shochiku Eisho, “When The Light Shines on the City”
from Columbia A 1280
Columbia
Hibari Misora, “Red Rose of Tears”
from Columbia Orchestra - A 736 - June 1951
Columbia - 1951
Hibari Misora, “My Boyfriend/Watashi No Boyfriend”
from Columbia Orchestra - A 736 - June 1951
Columbia - 1951
ペギー葉山* = Peggy Hayama, “Don't Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes = 浮気はおよしよ”
from King Records – CL-121
King Records
ペギー葉山* = Peggy Hayama, “Pretend = プリテンド”
from King Records – CL-121
King Records
Peggy Hayama - ペギー葉山, “Bye Bye Baby”
from King Records – CL-125
King Records
Peggy Hayama - ペギー葉山, “Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend”
from King Records – CL-125
King Records
Hibari Misora = 美空ひばり, “Soba Song”
from チャルメラそば屋 = The Soba Song Columbia – JL-50
Columbia
Shizuko Kasagi / Tomiko Hattori, “笠置シズ子*– 東京ブギウギ = Tokyo Boogie Woogie”
from Columbia A 339
Columbia - 1948
Shizuko Kasagi / Tomiko Hattori, “服部富子– 愛の小凾 = My Dear Little Box”
from Columbia A 339
Columbia - 1948
Sakae and Polydor Orchestra, “New Coal Mine Festival”
from Polydor 7835
Polydor
Iida Keio - composer, Nihonbashi Kimiei arrangement
Nobuo Nishimoto = ノブオ西本, “Japanese Rumba = ジャパニーズ·ルムバ”
from Columbia records - A-1228
Columbia
Nobuo Nishimoto, George Shimabukuro
The Meters, “Cissy Strut”
from Cissy Strut
Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group - 2016