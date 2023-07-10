Summary: Pastor Margaret Machuki is the Kenya Representative for Re-Forma Global, a training institution of the Christian evangelical movement. She answers questions posed by reporter Diana Wanyonyi about the shocking discovery of hundreds of cult members found starved to death in her country, and about her views on how to curb the power of cults. She advises that if men were better husbands and fathers, women would not fall for cults in desperation; also, that biblical reasoning could be used to refute cult ideas, and that government and community need to play a watchful role. (Note: Her broadest definition of cults encompasses most of the world's religions, but she concedes others may choose to modify the list.)