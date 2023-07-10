The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
an evangelical perspective
Weekly Program
Pastor Margaret Machuki, a person highly educated in evangelical institutions of higher learning, and active in various communities.
Pastor Margaret Machuki is the Kenya Representative for Re-Forma Global, a training institution of the Christian evangelical movement. She answers questions posed by reporter Diana Wanyonyi about the shocking discovery of hundreds of cult members found starved to death in her country, and about her views on how to curb the power of cults. She advises that if men were better husbands and fathers, women would not fall for cults in desperation; also, that biblical reasoning could be used to refute cult ideas, and that government and community need to play a watchful role. (Note: Her broadest definition of cults encompasses most of the world's religions, but she concedes others may choose to modify the list.)
Reporter: Diana Wanyonyi. WINGS Series Producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986.

00:28:53 1 July 10, 2023
Kenya, Canada
