Slovenian Activist Mitja Blažić & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 7-10-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Mitja Blažić.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: Slovenian activists temper big gains with backlash concerns; Iraq lawmakers ponder an official same-gender sex ban, a Czech marriage proposal passes its first reading, a Navajo initiative seeks recognition of all marriages, the U.S. Supreme Court adds pro and con to its LGBTQ rulings, Democrats fight Republican anti-queer laws in 3 U.S. states, and there’s no “love” from a Florida mom for a children’s biography of Billie Jean King.

Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Sarah Montague & John Dyer V and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Additional material: Moe Howard; Clive Barker; Janis Ian; Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band, Sean Chapin, Men At Work, The Beatles, Janis Ian, George Michael.

Notes: In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!

