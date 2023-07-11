The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
7-10-23
Slovenian activists temper big gains with backlash concerns; Iraq lawmakers ponder an official same-gender sex ban, a Czech marriage proposal passes its first reading, a Navajo initiative seeks recognition of all marriages, the U.S. Supreme Court adds pro and con to its LGBTQ rulings, Democrats fight Republican anti-queer laws in 3 U.S. states, and there’s no “love” from a Florida mom for a children’s biography of Billie Jean King.
Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Sarah Montague & John Dyer V and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Additional material: Moe Howard; Clive Barker; Janis Ian; Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band, Sean Chapin, Men At Work, The Beatles, Janis Ian, George Michael.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
July 11, 2023
