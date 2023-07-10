Notes: Hey Listeners,



So it’s summer. Know how I can tell? There is a thunderstorm every time I want to go for a swim. All good. Got in a swim before the show tonight. It’s summer baby and I hope the vibe of tonight’s show is summer picnic-like. Just load your plate up with lots of good stuff and enjoy.



The Haberdasher



P.S. I am going to play a track or two from a new Stax compilation that is terrific – see below



Plastic Flamingos Are You Ready For the Summer? Are You Ready For the Summer? - Single Live it, Laugh it, Buffett

She & Him, Zooey Deschanel & M. Ward Wouldn’t It Be Nice Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson Fantasy

Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs The Warmth of the Sun Under the Covers, Vol. 1 Shout Factory

Yo La Tengo Little Honda I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Matador

Carbon Leaf Mary Mac Echo Echo Constant Ivy Music

The Smile We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings A Light for Attracting Attention XL Recordings

IDLES The Wheel CRAWLER PTKF

Peggy Lee Johnny Guitar The Fabulous Peggy Lee Verve Reissues

Hadda Brooks Rock and Roll Boogie I've Got News for You Virgin Records

Prince Prettyman Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic Legacy Recordings

Prince Chelsea Rodgers Planet Earth Legacy Recordings

Uriah Heep Lady In Black Celebration (Bonus Track Edition) earMUSIC

Prince Sticky Like Glue 20Ten Legacy Recordings

The Pigeons Pecking At The Pavement Bird Brain Gang Freaksville Music

Tip Stevens Fat Cat Bengal - EP Floral Records

The Murlocs Initiative Calm Ya Farm ATO Records

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band Wasso Wasso Sublime Frequencies

Kiltro Cuchito Underbelly KILTRO

Jeff Tweedy Ted Lasso Theme Ted Lasso: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) WaterTower Music

Bob Dylan Wigwam Self Portrait (Remastered) Columbia/Legacy

Midlake Roscoe The Trials of Van Occupanther (10th Anniversary Edition) Bella Union

The Vandals So long, Farewell Hitler Bad, Vandals Good Nitro Records (Concord)

Kevin Ayers, John Cale, Brian Eno and Nico Stranger In Blue Suede Shoes June 1, 1974 (Live At The Rainbow Theatre / 1974) Island Records

Wylder Hold Me Closer Now The Waking Sound Wylder

Dogwood Tales Hard to Be Anywhere 13 Summers 13 Falls - EP WarHen Records

Son Volt Dynamite Woman Day of the Doug Transmit Sound

Doug Sahm Dealer's Blues Doug Sahm and His Band Rhino Atlantic

Boostive See I See I - Single Stoopid Records

Jeanne & The Darlings You Make A Strong Girl Weak Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos Craft Recordings

Deanie Parker I've Got No Time To Lose Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos Craft Recordings





