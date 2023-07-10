The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
So it’s summer. Know how I can tell? There is a thunderstorm every time I want to go for a swim. All good. Got in a swim before the show tonight. It’s summer baby and I hope the vibe of tonight’s show is summer picnic-like. Just load your plate up with lots of good stuff and enjoy.
The Haberdasher
P.S. I am going to play a track or two from a new Stax compilation that is terrific – see below
Plastic Flamingos Are You Ready For the Summer? Are You Ready For the Summer? - Single Live it, Laugh it, Buffett She & Him, Zooey Deschanel & M. Ward Wouldn’t It Be Nice Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson Fantasy Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs The Warmth of the Sun Under the Covers, Vol. 1 Shout Factory Yo La Tengo Little Honda I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Matador Carbon Leaf Mary Mac Echo Echo Constant Ivy Music The Smile We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings A Light for Attracting Attention XL Recordings IDLES The Wheel CRAWLER PTKF Peggy Lee Johnny Guitar The Fabulous Peggy Lee Verve Reissues Hadda Brooks Rock and Roll Boogie I've Got News for You Virgin Records Prince Prettyman Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic Legacy Recordings Prince Chelsea Rodgers Planet Earth Legacy Recordings Uriah Heep Lady In Black Celebration (Bonus Track Edition) earMUSIC Prince Sticky Like Glue 20Ten Legacy Recordings The Pigeons Pecking At The Pavement Bird Brain Gang Freaksville Music Tip Stevens Fat Cat Bengal - EP Floral Records The Murlocs Initiative Calm Ya Farm ATO Records Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band Wasso Wasso Sublime Frequencies Kiltro Cuchito Underbelly KILTRO Jeff Tweedy Ted Lasso Theme Ted Lasso: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) WaterTower Music Bob Dylan Wigwam Self Portrait (Remastered) Columbia/Legacy Midlake Roscoe The Trials of Van Occupanther (10th Anniversary Edition) Bella Union The Vandals So long, Farewell Hitler Bad, Vandals Good Nitro Records (Concord) Kevin Ayers, John Cale, Brian Eno and Nico Stranger In Blue Suede Shoes June 1, 1974 (Live At The Rainbow Theatre / 1974) Island Records Wylder Hold Me Closer Now The Waking Sound Wylder Dogwood Tales Hard to Be Anywhere 13 Summers 13 Falls - EP WarHen Records Son Volt Dynamite Woman Day of the Doug Transmit Sound Doug Sahm Dealer's Blues Doug Sahm and His Band Rhino Atlantic Boostive See I See I - Single Stoopid Records Jeanne & The Darlings You Make A Strong Girl Weak Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos Craft Recordings Deanie Parker I've Got No Time To Lose Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos Craft Recordings