The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

So it’s summer. Know how I can tell? There is a thunderstorm every time I want to go for a swim. All good. Got in a swim before the show tonight. It’s summer baby and I hope the vibe of tonight’s show is summer picnic-like. Just load your plate up with lots of good stuff and enjoy.

The Haberdasher

P.S. I am going to play a track or two from a new Stax compilation that is terrific – see below

Plastic Flamingos Are You Ready For the Summer? Are You Ready For the Summer? - Single Live it, Laugh it, Buffett
She & Him, Zooey Deschanel & M. Ward Wouldn’t It Be Nice Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson Fantasy
Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs The Warmth of the Sun Under the Covers, Vol. 1 Shout Factory
Yo La Tengo Little Honda I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Matador
Carbon Leaf Mary Mac Echo Echo Constant Ivy Music
The Smile We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings A Light for Attracting Attention XL Recordings
IDLES The Wheel CRAWLER PTKF
Peggy Lee Johnny Guitar The Fabulous Peggy Lee Verve Reissues
Hadda Brooks Rock and Roll Boogie I've Got News for You Virgin Records
Prince Prettyman Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic Legacy Recordings
Prince Chelsea Rodgers Planet Earth Legacy Recordings
Uriah Heep Lady In Black Celebration (Bonus Track Edition) earMUSIC
Prince Sticky Like Glue 20Ten Legacy Recordings
The Pigeons Pecking At The Pavement Bird Brain Gang Freaksville Music
Tip Stevens Fat Cat Bengal - EP Floral Records
The Murlocs Initiative Calm Ya Farm ATO Records
Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band Wasso Wasso Sublime Frequencies
Kiltro Cuchito Underbelly KILTRO
Jeff Tweedy Ted Lasso Theme Ted Lasso: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) WaterTower Music
Bob Dylan Wigwam Self Portrait (Remastered) Columbia/Legacy
Midlake Roscoe The Trials of Van Occupanther (10th Anniversary Edition) Bella Union
The Vandals So long, Farewell Hitler Bad, Vandals Good Nitro Records (Concord)
Kevin Ayers, John Cale, Brian Eno and Nico Stranger In Blue Suede Shoes June 1, 1974 (Live At The Rainbow Theatre / 1974) Island Records
Wylder Hold Me Closer Now The Waking Sound Wylder
Dogwood Tales Hard to Be Anywhere 13 Summers 13 Falls - EP WarHen Records
Son Volt Dynamite Woman Day of the Doug Transmit Sound
Doug Sahm Dealer's Blues Doug Sahm and His Band Rhino Atlantic
Boostive See I See I - Single Stoopid Records
Jeanne & The Darlings You Make A Strong Girl Weak Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos Craft Recordings
Deanie Parker I've Got No Time To Lose Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos Craft Recordings

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 July 10, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 