Program Information
Thinking Clearly
Regular Show
Thinking Clearly is a show about critical thinking.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been impacting our lives in a variety of ways including our web searches, social medial experiences and even our telephone conversations with customer service representatives, and that impact will likely be accelerating at an exponential rate. This episode invites listeners to begin preparing for this changing environment as hosts Bob and Julia discuss the foundational knowledge for understanding current AI models, the relationship between AI and critical thinking, and the risks and benefits of this advancing technology. Also included is a demonstration of the large language model ChatGPT.

00:58:30 1 June 27, 2023
