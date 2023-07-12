The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
The RevComs: WE NEED AND WE DEMAND: A WHOLE NEW WAY TO LIVE, A FUNDAMENTALLY DIFFERENT SYSTEM; Plus Bob Avakian, The Need For A Poetic Spirit
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Sunsara Taylor (Guest host, RNL Show); Noche Diaz, Michelle Xai and Carl Dix (RevComs); Lenny Wolff (National Leader of the RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
From The RevComs: WE NEED AND WE DEMAND: A WHOLE NEW WAY TO LIVE, A FUNDAMENTALLY DIFFERENT SYSTEM. Voices from Independence Hall, July 4. Andy Zee & Sunsara Taylor on why millions can take up the demand for a whole new way to live and a radically different system. Lenny Wolff : What's the basis to re-polarize for revolution today? Noche Diaz at Venice Beach on July 4 – join The Revcoms this summer! Bob Avakian, Why It Is Necessary To Have A “poetic Spirit” If You’re Going To Lead A Revolution
ichael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
00:58:00 1 July 12, 2023
