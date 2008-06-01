Jenin, a defenseless Palestinian refugee camp, is still under full Israeli military assault. Vigilante style attacks by Jewish settlers have raised the level of resistance by Palestinians. Israel supports its settlers’ vigilantism by bombing civilian populations in much the same way they have done numerous times in Gaza. We begin with typical BBC Reports from the area, pointedly including a reported recent Palestinian retaliatory attack in Tel Aviv. Ali Abunimah of The Electronic Intifada was allowed to respond, but only briefly. Finally, we have an eyewitness report by a husband and father who lived through this brutal attack with his family: "Buildings may crumble, cars may be reduced to wreckage, and countless individuals may be detained, wounded, and even martyred. However, these actions will only serve to breed a new generation that will carry the torch of resistance passed down by those who came before them, as we do today, and as our children will do in the future. …”
We follow this with an informal talk by Mondoweiss founder-editor Phil Weiss, briefly in Lincoln to engage with local activists. He recounts his past life, during which he was employed as a reporter for the mainstream New York Observer, where he gradually learned about Israel's brutal occupation of Palestine. His increasing concern got him fired by none other than Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. For more detail, see https://mondoweiss.net/2017/01/jared-kushner-israel/.
This Week in Palestine 7-9-2023
Israel's military assault on Jenin; Phil Weiss explains his past