Summary: UAW and the Teamsters with new leaders and broad mandate are taking on corporations and fighting to restore rights like COLA and elimination of the tier system. And Canda's west coast longshoremen are fighting for similar union principals. A sea-change in bargaining is taking place.



The question is whether Canadian union leadership will take the lead of these major North American unions. The fall will bring a showdown with "the big three" automakers. Stay tuned.