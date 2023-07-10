The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
Interview with Tony Leah
UAW and the Teamsters with new leaders and broad mandate are taking on corporations and fighting to restore rights like COLA and elimination of the tier system. And Canda's west coast longshoremen are fighting for similar union principals. A sea-change in bargaining is taking place.

The question is whether Canadian union leadership will take the lead of these major North American unions. The fall will bring a showdown with "the big three" automakers. Stay tuned.

00:31:10 1 July 10, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
