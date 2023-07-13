Credits: First, tune in Hanna Hartman's "Oh Sweet Potato and Solo for Abandoned House," a work that is both abstract and very engaging. Her website described her approach as Having developed her very own language, Hanna Hartman creates compositions that are exclusively made up from authentic sounds which she has recorded around the world. Sounds are taken out of their original context and thus perceived in their purity. Hanna Hartman seeks to reveal hidden correspondences between the most diverse auditive impressions and, in new constellations, she creates extraordinary worlds of sound. Oh Sweet Potato and Solo for Abandoned House are presented on Silence Radio in Belgium. This work is introduced by Wave Farm Radio Artist Fellow 2019/2020, Karen Werner. Then, described as an installation for radio, the next work, "Applause," was made by Robert Adrian X and Rupert Wolfgang Maria Huber from three short samples of three people clapping. Extending for just over 30 minutes, the sound overlaps, in some places sounding like waves and others like a steady stream of applause. Like repeating a word over and over, the applause is abstracted and takes on a life of its own. As the composers described the work, There is not much to be said about this piece. It is simply pure applause without cause or content - applause as an object. Introduced Wave Farm Radio Artist Fellow 2020/2021, Jess Speer. Finally, two works from the British-based sound artist Scanner, one his very early song "Scanner" that clearly picks up phone conversations and turns them into art. Then tune in for "Trawl (Enter Exit Mix) from his 2021 album "Trawl" introduced by Wave Farm's Tom Roe.