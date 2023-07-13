Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.
First, tune in Hanna Hartman's "Oh Sweet Potato and Solo for Abandoned House," a work that is both abstract and very engaging. Her website described her approach as Having developed her very own language, Hanna Hartman creates compositions that are exclusively made up from authentic sounds which she has recorded around the world. Sounds are taken out of their original context and thus perceived in their purity. Hanna Hartman seeks to reveal hidden correspondences between the most diverse auditive impressions and, in new constellations, she creates extraordinary worlds of sound. Oh Sweet Potato and Solo for Abandoned House are presented on Silence Radio in Belgium. This work is introduced by Wave Farm Radio Artist Fellow 2019/2020, Karen Werner. Then, described as an installation for radio, the next work, "Applause," was made by Robert Adrian X and Rupert Wolfgang Maria Huber from three short samples of three people clapping. Extending for just over 30 minutes, the sound overlaps, in some places sounding like waves and others like a steady stream of applause. Like repeating a word over and over, the applause is abstracted and takes on a life of its own. As the composers described the work, There is not much to be said about this piece. It is simply pure applause without cause or content - applause as an object. Introduced Wave Farm Radio Artist Fellow 2020/2021, Jess Speer. Finally, two works from the British-based sound artist Scanner, one his very early song "Scanner" that clearly picks up phone conversations and turns them into art. Then tune in for "Trawl (Enter Exit Mix) from his 2021 album "Trawl" introduced by Wave Farm's Tom Roe.
Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 127.
Hanna Hartman, Robert Adrian X, Rupert Wolfgang Maria Huber, Scanner
A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.
00:59:46
1
July 13, 2023
Produced for Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.