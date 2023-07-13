Notes: The King says to make it so

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss Singleton, Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, Dalmore, and Lagavulin. Oh we butchered the pronunciation of plenty of things to keep it entertaining. Pacing back and forth in front of your Aunt’s powder room is the proper sensory training to fully recognize potpourri. We did discuss the whisky in the middle of discussing but, butt, & butts. Finally the perfect whiskey pairing for Turf n’ Turf. We will be discussing this whisky and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:



Singleton of Glendullan 12 Yr Single Malt Scotch Whisky 3 SIPS

Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest Single Malt Whisky 3 SIPS

Glenfiddich 12 Yr Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS

Dalmore 14yr Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS

Dalmore Port Wood Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS

Dalmore Cigar Malt Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS

Dalmore King Alexander III Single Malt Whisky 5 SIPS

Lagavulin Nick Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS



