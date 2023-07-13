SIPS – On this episode we discuss Singleton, Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, Dalmore, and Lagavulin. Oh we butchered the pronunciation of plenty of things to keep it entertaining. Pacing back and forth in front of your Aunt’s powder room is the proper sensory training to fully recognize potpourri. We did discuss the whisky in the middle of discussing but, butt, & butts. Finally the perfect whiskey pairing for Turf n’ Turf.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob SIPS – On this episode we discuss Singleton, Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, Dalmore, and Lagavulin. Oh we butchered the pronunciation of plenty of things to keep it entertaining. Pacing back and forth in front of your Aunt’s powder room is the proper sensory training to fully recognize potpourri. We did discuss the whisky in the middle of discussing but, butt, & butts. Finally the perfect whiskey pairing for Turf n’ Turf. We will be discussing this whisky and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Singleton of Glendullan 12 Yr Single Malt Scotch Whisky 3 SIPS Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest Single Malt Whisky 3 SIPS Glenfiddich 12 Yr Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS Dalmore 14yr Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS Dalmore Port Wood Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS Dalmore Cigar Malt Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS Dalmore King Alexander III Single Malt Whisky 5 SIPS Lagavulin Nick Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS
