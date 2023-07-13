The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Singleton, Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, Dalmore, and Lagavulin
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SIPS – On this episode we discuss Singleton, Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, Dalmore, and Lagavulin. Oh we butchered the pronunciation of plenty of things to keep it entertaining. Pacing back and forth in front of your Aunt’s powder room is the proper sensory training to fully recognize potpourri. We did discuss the whisky in the middle of discussing but, butt, & butts. Finally the perfect whiskey pairing for Turf n’ Turf.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
The King says to make it so
@singletonus @TheGlenmorangie @GlenfiddichSMW @thedalmore @DiageoGB #scotch #whisky #irishwhisky #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob
Singleton of Glendullan 12 Yr Single Malt Scotch Whisky 3 SIPS
Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest Single Malt Whisky 3 SIPS
Glenfiddich 12 Yr Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS
Dalmore 14yr Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS
Dalmore Port Wood Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS
Dalmore Cigar Malt Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS
Dalmore King Alexander III Single Malt Whisky 5 SIPS
Lagavulin Nick Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask Single Malt Whisky 4 SIPS

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

