Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Music
Cal Koat - host
New coolness from African Head Charge, Stephanie Santiago, Faizal Mostrixx & Bahama Soul Club. Join us for every twist and turn in this ride on the global side. Stick it out for the intrigue of Top Secret Agent Man On A Wiretapped Phone At Sea.
Calcopyrite Communications
African Head Charge - A Trip To Bolgatanga
Stephanie Santiago - Campo De Minas
Shaemara - Weightless (Rise Ashen Remix) CANCON
Idle Moon - Time Keeps Moving INST CANCON
Faizal Mostrixx - Mutations
Lucas Santtana - The Fool On The Hill
Witch - Avalanche Of Love (feat. Sampa The Great)
Liber Teran - Apuntando Al Cielo
Yela - Dodosya
Cafe Fuego - Cuarto INST CANCON
Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee - Shezita (Take A Seat)
Bahama Soul Club - Just Dancing (feat. Ally Garrido)
Guitaramy Of One - Top Secret Agent Man On A Wiretapped Phone At Sea INST

59:08

World Beat Canada Radio July 15 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:08 1 July 11, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
