Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230714.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- The Japanese government asked the fishing industry what they think about dumping radioactive waste into the Pacific Ocean. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida thanked EU leaders who are removing import restrictions on some food products from the Fukushima region. He also attended the NATO summit but the plan to create a NATO office in Japan was ultimately rejected. North Korea warned the US to cease reconnaissance flights over their territory.



From FRANCE- First British and Ukrainian press reviews on the NATO summit. Joe Biden approved supplying cluster bombs to Ukrainian forces, creating condemnation from Cambodia, Canada, Spain, and many other nations- an analysis of the controversy which has created a split among US allies.



From GERMANY- By a slim margin, the EU parliament passed a law, the Nature Restoration Law, to help tackle climate change and restore biodiversity. The plan is to restore 20% of land and sea to its natural state by 2030- it was strenuously opposed by large scale farmers.



From CUBA- The UN Secretary General condemned the recent Israeli attacks on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Then a Viewpoint on the presence of a US nuclear submarine at the Guantanamo military base- Cubans are demanding that the base be returned to Cuba.



¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Circus dogs jump when the trainer cracks his whip, but the really well-trained dog is the one that turns his somersault when there is no whip."

--George Orwell





Dan Roberts