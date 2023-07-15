The Heat & The Horror - Upon Us Now

Subtitle: we knew this would happen...

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jane Baldwin, Merritt Turetsky, Alex Smith

Summary: The first global heat wave, land and sea, just happened in July 2023. After the hottest June ever, we burned through four days with the hottest global temperature recorded by humans on this planet. After a fast review of world news on heat and floods, Alex replays interviews with Princetons Jane Baldwin (Back-to-Back Heatwaves) and Canadian scientist Merritt Turetsky (Abrupt Permafrost Thaw).

Includes a brief medley of extreme weather reporting around the world (including Bill McKibben on Democracy Now).

