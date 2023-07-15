The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
we knew this would happen...
Weekly Program
Jane Baldwin, Merritt Turetsky, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
The first global heat wave, land and sea, just happened in July 2023. After the hottest June ever, we burned through four days with the hottest global temperature recorded by humans on this planet. After a fast review of world news on heat and floods, Alex replays interviews with Princetons Jane Baldwin (Back-to-Back Heatwaves) and Canadian scientist Merritt Turetsky (Abrupt Permafrost Thaw).
Interviews by Alex Smith for Radio Ecoshock

Includes a brief medley of extreme weather reporting around the world (including Bill McKibben on Democracy Now).
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:10 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 230719 CD Quality
1 hour no-ads power radio
July 15, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 230719 Lo-Fi
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 July 15, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 230719 Affiliates 58 minutes
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 July 15, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 