Episode 144, July 16, 2023 Spinning the platters that mattered before most of us were born

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Summary: Some great favourites on Backbeat this week including Fats Waller, The Boswell Sisters, Howlin' Wolf and Little Richard. We've got some answer songs, some driving songs and a song many people call the first Rock 'n' Roll record. It isn't, but it's still a great record.

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Big John Greer - Come Back Maybellene 1956

Fats Waller - Dinah 1935

Louis Prima - Bourbon Street Blues 2015

Roy Newman & His Boys - Everybody's Trying To Be My Baby 1936

The Boswell Sisters - Crazy People 1932

Willie Nelson - Crazy 1961

Chuck Willis - Keep a Drivin' 1958

Charlie Ryan - Hot Rod Lincoln 1960

Zion Harmonizers - Letter To Jesus 1956

Jack Scott - Grizzily Bear 1962

Wanda Jackson - Fujiyama Mama 1958

Al Dexter - Hi De Ho Boogie On A Saturday Night 1950

Ken Tizzard - Dance Again 2015

Little Eva - Let's Turkey Trot 1962

Laura Lee - Dirty Man 1967

Howlin' Wolf - Who's Been Talkin' 1960

The Dixieaires - Will The Circle Be Unbroken 1948

Little Richard - Shake A Hand 1959

Carl Smith - Hey, Joe! 1957

Jackie Brenston With His Delta Cats - Rocket 88 1951

Hank Davis & Winnie Winston - Cloud Dancing 1983



