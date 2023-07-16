The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Some great favourites on Backbeat this week including Fats Waller, The Boswell Sisters, Howlin' Wolf and Little Richard. We've got some answer songs, some driving songs and a song many people call the first Rock 'n' Roll record. It isn't, but it's still a great record.
Artist - Title Year
Big John Greer - Come Back Maybellene 1956
Fats Waller - Dinah 1935
Louis Prima - Bourbon Street Blues 2015
Roy Newman & His Boys - Everybody's Trying To Be My Baby 1936
The Boswell Sisters - Crazy People 1932
Willie Nelson - Crazy 1961
Chuck Willis - Keep a Drivin' 1958
Charlie Ryan - Hot Rod Lincoln 1960
Zion Harmonizers - Letter To Jesus 1956
Jack Scott - Grizzily Bear 1962
Wanda Jackson - Fujiyama Mama 1958
Al Dexter - Hi De Ho Boogie On A Saturday Night 1950
Ken Tizzard - Dance Again 2015
Little Eva - Let's Turkey Trot 1962
Laura Lee - Dirty Man 1967
Howlin' Wolf - Who's Been Talkin' 1960
The Dixieaires - Will The Circle Be Unbroken 1948
Little Richard - Shake A Hand 1959
Carl Smith - Hey, Joe! 1957
Jackie Brenston With His Delta Cats - Rocket 88 1951
Hank Davis & Winnie Winston - Cloud Dancing 1983

00:58:00 1 July 16, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
