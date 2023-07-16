Some great favourites on Backbeat this week including Fats Waller, The Boswell Sisters, Howlin' Wolf and Little Richard. We've got some answer songs, some driving songs and a song many people call the first Rock 'n' Roll record. It isn't, but it's still a great record.
Artist - Title Year Big John Greer - Come Back Maybellene 1956 Fats Waller - Dinah 1935 Louis Prima - Bourbon Street Blues 2015 Roy Newman & His Boys - Everybody's Trying To Be My Baby 1936 The Boswell Sisters - Crazy People 1932 Willie Nelson - Crazy 1961 Chuck Willis - Keep a Drivin' 1958 Charlie Ryan - Hot Rod Lincoln 1960 Zion Harmonizers - Letter To Jesus 1956 Jack Scott - Grizzily Bear 1962 Wanda Jackson - Fujiyama Mama 1958 Al Dexter - Hi De Ho Boogie On A Saturday Night 1950 Ken Tizzard - Dance Again 2015 Little Eva - Let's Turkey Trot 1962 Laura Lee - Dirty Man 1967 Howlin' Wolf - Who's Been Talkin' 1960 The Dixieaires - Will The Circle Be Unbroken 1948 Little Richard - Shake A Hand 1959 Carl Smith - Hey, Joe! 1957 Jackie Brenston With His Delta Cats - Rocket 88 1951 Hank Davis & Winnie Winston - Cloud Dancing 1983