Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.14.00

Published July 15th, 2023

A launch into Conservatism, What it is Etymologically and What it Portends

With Clips from Toward Reagan U.S.A

What is conservatism? It is not, necessarily, an offshoot of Preservative; after conducting some research I have come to see Conservatism as multi-layered. In this Episode Segment I unpack the meaning of the word, connecting it to Imperialism and the hegemonic power structure paralleling the Imperial mandate. This connection is often ignored when speaking about Conservatism (and Progressivism) or the over all evolution of Eurocentric Governing Philosophies (or the parties who represent those philosophies). For an overtly imperial country like England or France, consideration of these philosophical needs, are routine; but in a supposed anti-imperial country like the United States, a country who doesn’t see itself as imperial at all, consideration of these needs are not just ignored, but condemned as antithetical to the founding principles of this country. This is easily seen in the Neoconservative principles; there is no mention of the context in which those principles were created nor any mention of the origins of the legal framework those principles draw from in their descriptions. Bringing this reality to the forefront of our understanding of conservatism is important to our appreciating its rise and ultimate downfall.



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.14.01

Published July 15th, 2023

Both Siderism is Real in one Small Instance

With Clips from The Professional Left Podcast, Beau of the Fifth Column & Azure Scapegoat

QUICK NOTE: This Episode Segment was recorded early in 2023, it is one of the first New Episodes I produced --- This is not going to be a popular episode segment; mainly because I give credibility to the “Both sides” idea. No I do not believe Both sides are equally bad or do equally bad things in the political arena; but I do know for certain, Both Sides are money hawks, I do know, not just believe, it is these money hawks who control the administrative functions for both Parties. Yes, Progressives – true Progressives – not Hakim Jefferies, are outside the power parameters of the party (alright Jayapal may be a sole example that disproves this statement); they don’t often get bogged down with this machine; but even they are not immune from this corrupting influence. I am willing to give many of them a pass though because the structure is what it is, and it has been designed to trap well meaning politicians in disruptive behaviors. (But I digress) The Republican arm of the democratic party is in full control of the administrative functions of the party because this monetary pollution has anointed “they who can fundraise the greatest is God among mortals”. This reality creates a conflict between who the Democrats say they are and what they actually accomplish in their efforts to make real inherent in the vision of who they say they are. More, this reality also places them, in some instances, in alignment with their opposition; making they more ready to act like Republicans than Grassrooted Democrats.



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.14.02

Published July 15th, 2023

White Genocide

Taking a Deep look at A Conspiratorial Reality Minus Truth

With Clips from Mr. Bean

[AND WE’RE OFF TO THE RACES – No pun intended, or maybe I intended that pun] This is not the show you think it is; prepare yourself for a full frontal denunciation of the White Supremacy Myth and an undressing of some European History. I open up this show with a quick conversation of God and Egotism and how both influenced a feudal and imperial Europe. I use some brutal language to describe the atrocities committed during the early Imperial raids in the Caribbean; I then move on to discussing enslavement and the need that created the kidnapping of Africans. Take in a deep breath because I don’t let up. The reason I created this episode segment was because I finally became fed up with the self-centered view of many of the subscribers to the White Genocide theory. A theory, by the way, that I believe is fact – not theory. White birth rates are declining around the world, Pat Buchanan talked about this ins the 1990s; this is occurring at a time when non-white birthrates are either remaining stable or in some cases increasing. Running parallel to each other, these trends are creating an unmistakable future; one where white people are less and less visible. Clearly that doesn’t spell out genocide; so I disagree with the use of the word in this instance; but the slow disintegration of white culture due in part to their decreasing population, is leading to the deterioration of their hold on power. This last point is where the fear actually lays for those subscribing to the White Supremacy Myth and the White Genocide Theory.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

