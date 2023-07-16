The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Cumbia from classic to post-modern; gently psychedelic Brazilian sounds; Global A Go-Go's occasional feature Get In The Garage returns with new music from The Guapos; celebrating the birthdays of Rubén Blades and Desmond Dekker; the Anatolian darkwave of Istanbul's Lalalar
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Calixto Ochoa Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Recordando El Pasado | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1967
Meridian Brothers & Conjunto Media Luna | Colombia | En Teusaquillo Te Pueden Partir La Cara | Paz En La Tierra | Bongo Joe | 2021
Conjunto Media Luna | Colombia | Que Vuelva A Sonar El Cumbión (feat Son Rompe Pera) | Noches De Media Luna | Little Beat More | 2023
Betopey | Colombia | Cumbia Del Carnaval | Charanga Con Fu | Fonobosa | 1980

Seu Jorge | Brazil | Changes | The Life Aquatic Exclusive Studio Sessions | Hollywood | 2005
Ricardo Dias Gomes | Brazil-Portugal | Com 6 Anos | Muito Sol | Hive Mind | 2023
Nelson Ângelo E Joyce | Brazil | Vivo Ou Morto | Nelson Ângelo E Joyce | Odeon | 1972
Laranja Freak | Brazil | Alérgico A Flores | Brasas Lisergicas | Baratos Afins | 2004
Alma Tropicália | DC USA | Irene | Alma Tropicália | self-released | 2012

Los Saicos | Perú | Cementario | Camisa De Fuerza / Cementario - Single | DisPerú | 1965
Los Shain's | Perú | Tenemos Que Irnos De Aquí | El Ritmo De Los Shain's | Odeon Del Perú | 1965
Los Young Beats | Colombia | Gloria | Ellos Están Cambiando Los Tiempos | Bambuco | 1967
The Guapos | México-Spain | Soy Un Guapo | Hey! | One Little Blue | 2023
Sonia | Spain | Aquí En Mi Nube | Aquí En Mi Nube - EP | Belter | 1966
Los Salvajes | Spain | La Neurastenia | La Neurastenia - Single | Regal | 1966

Willie Colón & Rubén Blades | USA-Panamá | Pedro Navaja | Siembra | Fania | 1978
Rubén Blades | Panamá-USA | No Hay Chance | Doble Filo | Fania | 1987
Rubén Blades Y Seis Del Solar | Panamá-USA | Todos Vuelven | Buscando América | Elektra | 1984

Desmond Dekker & The Aces | Jamaica | 007 (Shanty Town) | 007 (Shanty Town) - Single | Beverley's | 1967
Desmond Dekker & The Aces | Jamaica | Rudy Got Soul | Rudy Got Soul - Single | Beverley's | 1966
Apache Indian | England UK-Jamaica | The Israelites (feat Desmond Dekker) | Time For Change | API | 2005
Farmer Nappy & Christopher Martin | Trinidad & Tobago-Jamaica | Gyal Like Rain | Soca Gold 2023 | VP | 2023
Conkarah | Jamaica | Papaya (Sick Wit It Crew mix) | Papaya (Sick Wit It Crew mix) - Single | BMG | 2021

Lalalar | Turkey | Hem Evimsin Hem Cehennemim | Hem Evimsin Hem Cehennemim - Single | Bongo Joe | 2023
Gaye Su Akyol | Turkey | Anadolu Ejderi | Anadolu Ejderi | Glitterbeat | 2022
Lucidvox | Russia | Burn The Grief | Burn The Grief / Swarm - Single | Glitterbeat | 2022
The Apples | Israel | Ani, Ato veHoo (feat Shlomo Bar) | Kings | Freestyle | 2010

01:59:59 1 July 16, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
