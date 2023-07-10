The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
Taylor Report Commentary
Churchill characterized Russia as an "mystery wrapped in an enigma", and to this day all NATO nations agree that Russians and, probably Chinese, are unknowable.

But how about Canada, where a CSIS "source" has for months been raising political havoc by passing on "top secret" information to friendly "journalists?" And yet, no party is demanding to know who is the "leaker." And the vaunted spy service can't (or wont?) find this person?

Observers abroad (though certainly not Canadian media) must think Canada is very mysterious indeed.

Taylor Report commentary
00:25:23 1 July 10, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
