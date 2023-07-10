Summary: Churchill characterized Russia as an "mystery wrapped in an enigma", and to this day all NATO nations agree that Russians and, probably Chinese, are unknowable.



But how about Canada, where a CSIS "source" has for months been raising political havoc by passing on "top secret" information to friendly "journalists?" And yet, no party is demanding to know who is the "leaker." And the vaunted spy service can't (or wont?) find this person?



Observers abroad (though certainly not Canadian media) must think Canada is very mysterious indeed.