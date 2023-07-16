The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: July 16, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Saint Pétro *
FIRST CLASS
IL FALLAIT O’ZALA !
Tamaris - 2007
3) Jeannot Bombenga & Vox Africa
EKILA
LE GRAND RETOUR DE BOMBENGA WEWANDO : L’AGE D’OR
Kagi Production - 1980s
4) Luambo Makiadi Franco
SALIMA
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture - 2023
5) Papa Wemba, Modogo Gian Franco Ferre & L’Orchestre Viva la Musica
FÉLIE MON CŒUR *
LE JOUR J
Disques Espérance - 1988
6) Dindo Yogo
YE NDE NANI ?
DINDO YOGO
Flash Diffusion Business - 1990
7) Le Duc Lengi-Lenga Man & Zaiko Langa-Langa Familia Dei
BEA
CESSEZ LE FEU
Sans Frontières – 1980s
8) Roga Roga & Extra Musica
ROSALIN
SORCELLERIE (KINDOKI)
Letiok Production - 2011
9) JB Mpiana
CHINOIS
BALLE DE MATCH (VOL.2)
Universal Music Africa – 2023
10) Wenge Musica BCBG
ETEPE-BUENGO
PENTAGONE
Les Editions Simon Lowe – 1996
11) Rival Musica
SAMBALEY (MIX)
SAMBALEY
Didace Production. – 1990s
12) Nouvelle Génération de la République Democratique
MONIMAMBU
POROKONDO ZIMPOMPA-POMPA
Gina Kiaku Production - 1993
13) Dalida Mundali
LOUISA
COUPE DE MONDE
JPS Productions – 2000
14) Tex Mambote et Le Stargate
DESTINÉE
COUP DE FOUDRE
Freddy Mputu Production/Sonima Music – 2005
15) Bumba Massa
BAROMETRE
BAROMETRE
Diapson Production – 1990
16) Fédé Lawu
SSAO MAKONDO
KITOKO
Sonima Music – 1996
17) Diblo Dibala
SOURA MALEMBÉ
TOUT LE MONDE
2D Prod - 2011
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:55
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 16, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:55
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский