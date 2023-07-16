Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Saint Pétro *

FIRST CLASS

IL FALLAIT O’ZALA !

Tamaris - 2007



3) Jeannot Bombenga & Vox Africa

EKILA

LE GRAND RETOUR DE BOMBENGA WEWANDO : L’AGE D’OR

Kagi Production - 1980s



4) Luambo Makiadi Franco

SALIMA

OK JAZZ 66 ANS

Air Monde Culture - 2023



5) Papa Wemba, Modogo Gian Franco Ferre & L’Orchestre Viva la Musica

FÉLIE MON CŒUR *

LE JOUR J

Disques Espérance - 1988



6) Dindo Yogo

YE NDE NANI ?

DINDO YOGO

Flash Diffusion Business - 1990



7) Le Duc Lengi-Lenga Man & Zaiko Langa-Langa Familia Dei

BEA

CESSEZ LE FEU

Sans Frontières – 1980s



8) Roga Roga & Extra Musica

ROSALIN

SORCELLERIE (KINDOKI)

Letiok Production - 2011



9) JB Mpiana

CHINOIS

BALLE DE MATCH (VOL.2)

Universal Music Africa – 2023



10) Wenge Musica BCBG

ETEPE-BUENGO

PENTAGONE

Les Editions Simon Lowe – 1996



11) Rival Musica

SAMBALEY (MIX)

SAMBALEY

Didace Production. – 1990s



12) Nouvelle Génération de la République Democratique

MONIMAMBU

POROKONDO ZIMPOMPA-POMPA

Gina Kiaku Production - 1993



13) Dalida Mundali

LOUISA

COUPE DE MONDE

JPS Productions – 2000



14) Tex Mambote et Le Stargate

DESTINÉE

COUP DE FOUDRE

Freddy Mputu Production/Sonima Music – 2005



15) Bumba Massa

BAROMETRE

BAROMETRE

Diapson Production – 1990



16) Fédé Lawu

SSAO MAKONDO

KITOKO

Sonima Music – 1996



17) Diblo Dibala

SOURA MALEMBÉ

TOUT LE MONDE

2D Prod - 2011



*=by request