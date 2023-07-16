The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Saint Pétro *
FIRST CLASS
IL FALLAIT O’ZALA !
Tamaris - 2007

3) Jeannot Bombenga & Vox Africa
EKILA
LE GRAND RETOUR DE BOMBENGA WEWANDO : L’AGE D’OR
Kagi Production - 1980s

4) Luambo Makiadi Franco
SALIMA
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture - 2023

5) Papa Wemba, Modogo Gian Franco Ferre & L’Orchestre Viva la Musica
FÉLIE MON CŒUR *
LE JOUR J
Disques Espérance - 1988

6) Dindo Yogo
YE NDE NANI ?
DINDO YOGO
Flash Diffusion Business - 1990

7) Le Duc Lengi-Lenga Man & Zaiko Langa-Langa Familia Dei
BEA
CESSEZ LE FEU
Sans Frontières – 1980s

8) Roga Roga & Extra Musica
ROSALIN
SORCELLERIE (KINDOKI)
Letiok Production - 2011

9) JB Mpiana
CHINOIS
BALLE DE MATCH (VOL.2)
Universal Music Africa – 2023

10) Wenge Musica BCBG
ETEPE-BUENGO
PENTAGONE
Les Editions Simon Lowe – 1996

11) Rival Musica
SAMBALEY (MIX)
SAMBALEY
Didace Production. – 1990s

12) Nouvelle Génération de la République Democratique
MONIMAMBU
POROKONDO ZIMPOMPA-POMPA
Gina Kiaku Production - 1993

13) Dalida Mundali
LOUISA
COUPE DE MONDE
JPS Productions – 2000

14) Tex Mambote et Le Stargate
DESTINÉE
COUP DE FOUDRE
Freddy Mputu Production/Sonima Music – 2005

15) Bumba Massa
BAROMETRE
BAROMETRE
Diapson Production – 1990

16) Fédé Lawu
SSAO MAKONDO
KITOKO
Sonima Music – 1996

17) Diblo Dibala
SOURA MALEMBÉ
TOUT LE MONDE
2D Prod - 2011

*=by request

Download Program Podcast
01:59:55 1 July 16, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 