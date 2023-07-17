Parasites

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Parasitologists Dr. Matt Bolek from Oklahoma State University, and Dr. Sarah Bush from University of Utah, join the Kids Crew and Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour, we learn about parasites. What makes a creature a parasite, and how do parasites find their hosts? Parasitologists Dr. Matt Bolek, Associate Professor of Integrative Biology at Oklahoma State University, and Dr. Sarah Bush, Associate Professor in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Utah join our Kids Crew for a lively discussion.



Explore different types of parasites, including the dreaded and dangerous Guinea Fire Worm. Are viruses parasites, and are viruses even living organisms or are they just a collection of chemicals? We plunge into this controversy and more with the Kids Crew.



Mixed with great music, discover more than you ever knew about parasites with us this week!



This episode was produced by Katie Stone, and our senior producer Christina Stella.



© 2022, 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.



Credits: Katie Stone, Executive Producer

Christina Stella, Senior Producer





Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org



Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org





