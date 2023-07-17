The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Randomizer
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café, Virtual Insanity, yeah it seems that way some days, right? That’s Jamiroquai from 1996. If you haven’t seen the music video you should check it out. Anyway, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 346. This time the Sonic Café once again turned loose our powerful algorithm, the Totally Random Improbability Drive. We call it The Randomizer, and it pulled together an eclectic music mix from the last 42 years, along with a bunch of great comedy shorts. Listen for music from Lisa Loeb, Big Thief, Gary Numan and his Tubeway Army, Robert Plant, Dirty Honey, Thom Yorke and many more. Plus comedy shorts from Nick Arnette, Jaron Myers, Lachlan Patterson, Michael Palascak, Kim Kerley and Matt Goldich. All pulled together for your listening pleasure by the Randomizer, our all powerful algorithm, the Totally Random Improbability Drive. It ain’t Spotify, it’s better! All just ahead in this hour of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from our little radio café in the Pacific Northwest, here’s Lisa Loeb, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Virtual Insanity
Artist: Jamiroquai
LP: Traveling Without Moving
Yr: 1996
Song 2: This Is My Life
Artist: Lisa Loeb
LP: A Simple Trick To Happiness
Yr: 2020
Song 3: Success After 50
Artist: Nick Arnette
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: Such Great Heights
Artist: The Postal Service
LP: Give Up (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Disk 1]
Yr. 2003
Song 5: Blue Orchid
Artist: The White Stripes
LP: Get Behind Me Satan
Yr: 2005
Song 6: White Girls Are Obsessed With True Crime Podcasts
Artist: Jaron Myers
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 7: Not
Artist: Big Thief
LP: Two Hands
Year: 2019
Song 8: I Love Shrimp
Artist: Lachlan Patterson
LP: Dark White
Yr: 2020
Song 9: New World...
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Carry Fire
Yr: 2017
Song 10: Are "Friends" Electric?
Artist: Gary Numan & Tubeway Army
LP: Replicas
Yr: 1979
Song 11: 2 Cents Worth
Artist: Michael Palascak
LP:
Yr: 2018
Song 12: I Am A Very Rude Person
Artist: Thom Yorke
LP: ANIMA
Yr: 2019
Song 13: Take My Hand
Artist: Dirty Honey
LP: Dirty Honey
Yr: 2021
Song 14: Amy Crayton
Artist: Kim Kerley
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 15: Daddy's Home
Artist: St. Vincent
LP: Daddy's Home
Yr: 2021
Song 16: Only Two Cars Have That Engine
Artist: Matt Goldich
LP:
Yr:
Song 17: Is It True
Artist: Tame Impala
LP: The Slow Rush
Yr: 2020
Song 18: Too Many Tears
Artist: Belle & Sebastian
LP: How To Solve Our Human Problems
Yr: 2018
Song 19: Barbara E Tagliente
Artist: Ennio Morricone
LP: Il Grande Silenzio
Yr: 1968
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

