Sonic Café, Virtual Insanity, yeah it seems that way some days, right? That’s Jamiroquai from 1996. If you haven’t seen the music video you should check it out. Anyway, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 346. This time the Sonic Café once again turned loose our powerful algorithm, the Totally Random Improbability Drive. We call it The Randomizer, and it pulled together an eclectic music mix from the last 42 years, along with a bunch of great comedy shorts. Listen for music from Lisa Loeb, Big Thief, Gary Numan and his Tubeway Army, Robert Plant, Dirty Honey, Thom Yorke and many more. Plus comedy shorts from Nick Arnette, Jaron Myers, Lachlan Patterson, Michael Palascak, Kim Kerley and Matt Goldich. All pulled together for your listening pleasure by the Randomizer, our all powerful algorithm, the Totally Random Improbability Drive. It ain’t Spotify, it’s better! All just ahead in this hour of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from our little radio café in the Pacific Northwest, here’s Lisa Loeb, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Virtual Insanity Artist: Jamiroquai LP: Traveling Without Moving Yr: 1996 Song 2: This Is My Life Artist: Lisa Loeb LP: A Simple Trick To Happiness Yr: 2020 Song 3: Success After 50 Artist: Nick Arnette LP: Yr: Song 4: Such Great Heights Artist: The Postal Service LP: Give Up (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Disk 1] Yr. 2003 Song 5: Blue Orchid Artist: The White Stripes LP: Get Behind Me Satan Yr: 2005 Song 6: White Girls Are Obsessed With True Crime Podcasts Artist: Jaron Myers LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 7: Not Artist: Big Thief LP: Two Hands Year: 2019 Song 8: I Love Shrimp Artist: Lachlan Patterson LP: Dark White Yr: 2020 Song 9: New World... Artist: Robert Plant LP: Carry Fire Yr: 2017 Song 10: Are "Friends" Electric? Artist: Gary Numan & Tubeway Army LP: Replicas Yr: 1979 Song 11: 2 Cents Worth Artist: Michael Palascak LP: Yr: 2018 Song 12: I Am A Very Rude Person Artist: Thom Yorke LP: ANIMA Yr: 2019 Song 13: Take My Hand Artist: Dirty Honey LP: Dirty Honey Yr: 2021 Song 14: Amy Crayton Artist: Kim Kerley LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 15: Daddy's Home Artist: St. Vincent LP: Daddy's Home Yr: 2021 Song 16: Only Two Cars Have That Engine Artist: Matt Goldich LP: Yr: Song 17: Is It True Artist: Tame Impala LP: The Slow Rush Yr: 2020 Song 18: Too Many Tears Artist: Belle & Sebastian LP: How To Solve Our Human Problems Yr: 2018 Song 19: Barbara E Tagliente Artist: Ennio Morricone LP: Il Grande Silenzio Yr: 1968
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)