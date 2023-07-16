The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor


Mika Singh, “Hadippa (From "Dil Bole Hadippa")”
from Punjabiyaan Di Battery
YRF Music - 2013

Mika Singh, Pritam, Shefali Alvares, “Tu Mera Hero”
from Desi Boyz
Super Cassettes

Luzmila Carpio & Captain Planet, “Tarpuricusum Sarata”
from Luzmila Carpio Remixed (Luzmila Carpio Meets ZZK)
ZZK Records - 2015

ROSALÍA & Tokischa, “LA COMBI VERSACE”
from MOTOMAMI +
Columbia - 2022

TOWA TEI, “Radio (feat. Yukihiro Takahashi & Tina Tamashiro)”
from Lucky
MACHBEAT.COM - 2013

Miharu Koshi, “ラムール…あるいは黒のイロニー (L'Amour or Black Irony)”
from チュチュ (TUTU)
Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1983

J Balvin, “Ginza”
from Energía
UMLE - Latino - 2016

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “One At a Time”
from II
Jagjaguwar - 2013

The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, “Step Down”
from Step Down
Colemine Records - 2022

La Sonora Matancera & Celia Cruz, “Saoco”
from Cuba's Queen Of Rhythm
Fania - 1958

Burning Spear, “Creation Rebel”
from Live In Richmond - 1998
unreleased

Bost & Bim, “A travers la nuit (feat. Ticklah & Victor Axelrod)”
from Warrior Brass
The Bombist - 2021

Judah Eskender Tafarai, “Land Of Confusion - Ticklah Remix”
from Land Of Confusion - Ticklah Remix
Liondub International

Hollie Cook, “Golden Dub”
from Golen Dub
Merge Records

Hollie Cook, “Gold Girl”
from Happy Hour
Merge Records - 2022

Lord Echo, “Thinking of You (feat. Lisa Tomlins)”
from Melodies
Economy Records - 2021

The Orb, “picking tea leaves & chasing butterflies”
from Prism
Cooking Vinyl Limited

Bonobo, “Light Pattern”
from Dial 'M' for Monkey
Ninja Tune - 2003

Damu The Fudgemunk, “Tea Thyme (2005)”
from How It Should Sound - Volume 1 & 2
Redefinition Records - 2010

PACKS, “Laughing Til I Cry”
from Crispy Crunchy Nothing
Fire Talk - 2023

Steve Miller Band, “Baby's Callin' Me Home”
from Children of the Future (with Boz Scaggs)
Steve Miller - Owned - 2016

Steve Miller Band, “Steppin' Stone”
from Children of the Future
Capitol Records - 1968

The Doors, “Strange Days (Live at London Fog, 1966)”
from London Fog 1966 (Live)
Rhino/Elektra - 2016

The Doors, “I Can't See Your Face In My Mind (Live At the Matrix)”
from Strange Nights of Stone: The Bright Midnight Archives Concerts, Vol. II (Live)
Rhino/Elektra - 2013

The Incredible String Band, “Job's Tears”
from Wee Tam
Rhino/Elektra - 1968

Jeanette, “Te Esperare”
from iCollection
WM Spain - 2016

The Ironsides, “Sommer”
from Changing Light / Sommer - Single
Colemine Records - 2022

Men I Trust, “Lauren”
from Lauren - Single
Men I Trust - 2016

Cate Le Bon, “Harbour”
from Pompeii
Mexican Summer - 2022

PAINT, “Flying Fox”
from Spiritual Vegas
Mexican Summer - 2020

Download Program Podcast
01:59:23 1 July 16, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:23  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 