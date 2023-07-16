|
Mika Singh, “Hadippa (From "Dil Bole Hadippa")”
from Punjabiyaan Di Battery
YRF Music - 2013
Mika Singh, Pritam, Shefali Alvares, “Tu Mera Hero”
from Desi Boyz
Super Cassettes
Luzmila Carpio & Captain Planet, “Tarpuricusum Sarata”
from Luzmila Carpio Remixed (Luzmila Carpio Meets ZZK)
ZZK Records - 2015
ROSALÍA & Tokischa, “LA COMBI VERSACE”
from MOTOMAMI +
Columbia - 2022
TOWA TEI, “Radio (feat. Yukihiro Takahashi & Tina Tamashiro)”
from Lucky
MACHBEAT.COM - 2013
Miharu Koshi, “ラムール…あるいは黒のイロニー (L'Amour or Black Irony)”
from チュチュ (TUTU)
Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1983
J Balvin, “Ginza”
from Energía
UMLE - Latino - 2016
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “One At a Time”
from II
Jagjaguwar - 2013
The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, “Step Down”
from Step Down
Colemine Records - 2022
La Sonora Matancera & Celia Cruz, “Saoco”
from Cuba's Queen Of Rhythm
Fania - 1958
Burning Spear, “Creation Rebel”
from Live In Richmond - 1998
unreleased
Bost & Bim, “A travers la nuit (feat. Ticklah & Victor Axelrod)”
from Warrior Brass
The Bombist - 2021
Judah Eskender Tafarai, “Land Of Confusion - Ticklah Remix”
from Land Of Confusion - Ticklah Remix
Liondub International
Hollie Cook, “Golden Dub”
from Golen Dub
Merge Records
Hollie Cook, “Gold Girl”
from Happy Hour
Merge Records - 2022
Lord Echo, “Thinking of You (feat. Lisa Tomlins)”
from Melodies
Economy Records - 2021
The Orb, “picking tea leaves & chasing butterflies”
from Prism
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Bonobo, “Light Pattern”
from Dial 'M' for Monkey
Ninja Tune - 2003
Damu The Fudgemunk, “Tea Thyme (2005)”
from How It Should Sound - Volume 1 & 2
Redefinition Records - 2010
PACKS, “Laughing Til I Cry”
from Crispy Crunchy Nothing
Fire Talk - 2023
Steve Miller Band, “Baby's Callin' Me Home”
from Children of the Future (with Boz Scaggs)
Steve Miller - Owned - 2016
Steve Miller Band, “Steppin' Stone”
from Children of the Future
Capitol Records - 1968
The Doors, “Strange Days (Live at London Fog, 1966)”
from London Fog 1966 (Live)
Rhino/Elektra - 2016
The Doors, “I Can't See Your Face In My Mind (Live At the Matrix)”
from Strange Nights of Stone: The Bright Midnight Archives Concerts, Vol. II (Live)
Rhino/Elektra - 2013
The Incredible String Band, “Job's Tears”
from Wee Tam
Rhino/Elektra - 1968
Jeanette, “Te Esperare”
from iCollection
WM Spain - 2016
The Ironsides, “Sommer”
from Changing Light / Sommer - Single
Colemine Records - 2022
Men I Trust, “Lauren”
from Lauren - Single
Men I Trust - 2016
Cate Le Bon, “Harbour”
from Pompeii
Mexican Summer - 2022
PAINT, “Flying Fox”
from Spiritual Vegas
Mexican Summer - 2020