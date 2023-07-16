Notes:



Mika Singh, “Hadippa (From "Dil Bole Hadippa")”

from Punjabiyaan Di Battery

YRF Music - 2013



Mika Singh, Pritam, Shefali Alvares, “Tu Mera Hero”

from Desi Boyz

Super Cassettes



Luzmila Carpio & Captain Planet, “Tarpuricusum Sarata”

from Luzmila Carpio Remixed (Luzmila Carpio Meets ZZK)

ZZK Records - 2015



ROSALÍA & Tokischa, “LA COMBI VERSACE”

from MOTOMAMI +

Columbia - 2022



TOWA TEI, “Radio (feat. Yukihiro Takahashi & Tina Tamashiro)”

from Lucky

MACHBEAT.COM - 2013



Miharu Koshi, “ラムール…あるいは黒のイロニー (L'Amour or Black Irony)”

from チュチュ (TUTU)

Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1983



J Balvin, “Ginza”

from Energía

UMLE - Latino - 2016



Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “One At a Time”

from II

Jagjaguwar - 2013



The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, “Step Down”

from Step Down

Colemine Records - 2022



La Sonora Matancera & Celia Cruz, “Saoco”

from Cuba's Queen Of Rhythm

Fania - 1958



Burning Spear, “Creation Rebel”

from Live In Richmond - 1998

unreleased



Bost & Bim, “A travers la nuit (feat. Ticklah & Victor Axelrod)”

from Warrior Brass

The Bombist - 2021



Judah Eskender Tafarai, “Land Of Confusion - Ticklah Remix”

from Land Of Confusion - Ticklah Remix

Liondub International



Hollie Cook, “Golden Dub”

from Golen Dub

Merge Records



Hollie Cook, “Gold Girl”

from Happy Hour

Merge Records - 2022



Lord Echo, “Thinking of You (feat. Lisa Tomlins)”

from Melodies

Economy Records - 2021



The Orb, “picking tea leaves & chasing butterflies”

from Prism

Cooking Vinyl Limited



Bonobo, “Light Pattern”

from Dial 'M' for Monkey

Ninja Tune - 2003



Damu The Fudgemunk, “Tea Thyme (2005)”

from How It Should Sound - Volume 1 & 2

Redefinition Records - 2010



PACKS, “Laughing Til I Cry”

from Crispy Crunchy Nothing

Fire Talk - 2023



Steve Miller Band, “Baby's Callin' Me Home”

from Children of the Future (with Boz Scaggs)

Steve Miller - Owned - 2016



Steve Miller Band, “Steppin' Stone”

from Children of the Future

Capitol Records - 1968



The Doors, “Strange Days (Live at London Fog, 1966)”

from London Fog 1966 (Live)

Rhino/Elektra - 2016



The Doors, “I Can't See Your Face In My Mind (Live At the Matrix)”

from Strange Nights of Stone: The Bright Midnight Archives Concerts, Vol. II (Live)

Rhino/Elektra - 2013



The Incredible String Band, “Job's Tears”

from Wee Tam

Rhino/Elektra - 1968



Jeanette, “Te Esperare”

from iCollection

WM Spain - 2016



The Ironsides, “Sommer”

from Changing Light / Sommer - Single

Colemine Records - 2022



Men I Trust, “Lauren”

from Lauren - Single

Men I Trust - 2016



Cate Le Bon, “Harbour”

from Pompeii

Mexican Summer - 2022



PAINT, “Flying Fox”

from Spiritual Vegas

Mexican Summer - 2020

