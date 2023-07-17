Summary: What do you learn when you pay attention to the women embroiled with the action around torture, imperialism and war? Dr. Cynthia Enloe, a scholar of Political Science and Women's Studies, has made a career around this question. Among her many books are Globalization and Militarism: Feminists Make the Link; Maneuvers: The International Politics of Militarizing Womens Lives (2000); Nimos War, Emmas War: Making Feminist Sense of the Iraq War, (2010), Bananas, Beaches and Bases (revised, 2014) and The Big Push: Exposing and Challenging Persistent Patriarchy. In this talk given at the US National Women's Studies Association in 2004, Enloe enumerated women and their roles around the US torture of prisoners in Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. The program ends with a survey of women who appear (and sometimes speak) in the Swedish documentary WikiRebels, including member of the Icelandic parliament Birgitta Jonsdottir, and Hillary Clinton. Also heard is Julian Assange.