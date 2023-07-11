The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
(1.) Awaken - B1 The Architect and Es
(2.) Jack Move - Es-K & Type.Raw ft. A-F-R-O and Venomous 2000
(3.) Black [No Matter What] - Black Rob & Black Thought
(4.) Uhh-Gain - yU
(5.) Out The Gate - Teffon
(6.) Watch Em’ - Kennedy White ft. Guilty Simpson and BlaQ Chidori
(7.) Season - Horizon
(8.) In My Physical - Wildelux (kuts by DJ Prop 88)
(9.) No Lie - Tre Eiht ft. Mathew B
(10.) Old Dust - Billy Nojokes
(11.) The Proof - Mike Titan & The Dead Poet’z Society ft. Mista Sinasta
(12.) Below The Surface - Mic Bless (kuts by DJ TMB)
(13.) Youngins - Bru Lei & Headnodic
(14.) Scientific Fly Rhyme Wizard - Don The Jeweler
(15.) Health Is Wealth - Randy Mason & Advice
(16.) This Is The Way - BlakMaul ft. Spectac & Amiri
(17.) Silva Foxx - Steve Colossal
(18.) Old School- Jeff Porter & Teathetruth
(19.) Marching Orders - Paradox, DJ Sean P and Die-Rek
(20.) Mission - Koralle & Kid Abstrakt
(21.) Inspired by the Greats - Thrust & BoFaatBeatz
(22.) Dreams - Phoniks
(23.) Radiant - Toonorth
(24.) Descend - The Black Steel Brothers (Kiz-One and Mixoflix)
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication

Download Program Podcast
00:57:38 1 July 11, 2023
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:38  192Kbps flac
(79.2MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 