Summary: (1.) Awaken - B1 The Architect and Es

(2.) Jack Move - Es-K & Type.Raw ft. A-F-R-O and Venomous 2000

(3.) Black [No Matter What] - Black Rob & Black Thought

(4.) Uhh-Gain - yU

(5.) Out The Gate - Teffon

(6.) Watch Em’ - Kennedy White ft. Guilty Simpson and BlaQ Chidori

(7.) Season - Horizon

(8.) In My Physical - Wildelux (kuts by DJ Prop 88)

(9.) No Lie - Tre Eiht ft. Mathew B

(10.) Old Dust - Billy Nojokes

(11.) The Proof - Mike Titan & The Dead Poet’z Society ft. Mista Sinasta

(12.) Below The Surface - Mic Bless (kuts by DJ TMB)

(13.) Youngins - Bru Lei & Headnodic

(14.) Scientific Fly Rhyme Wizard - Don The Jeweler

(15.) Health Is Wealth - Randy Mason & Advice

(16.) This Is The Way - BlakMaul ft. Spectac & Amiri

(17.) Silva Foxx - Steve Colossal

(18.) Old School- Jeff Porter & Teathetruth

(19.) Marching Orders - Paradox, DJ Sean P and Die-Rek

(20.) Mission - Koralle & Kid Abstrakt

(21.) Inspired by the Greats - Thrust & BoFaatBeatz

(22.) Dreams - Phoniks

(23.) Radiant - Toonorth

(24.) Descend - The Black Steel Brothers (Kiz-One and Mixoflix)

