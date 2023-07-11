(1.) Awaken - B1 The Architect and Es (2.) Jack Move - Es-K & Type.Raw ft. A-F-R-O and Venomous 2000 (3.) Black [No Matter What] - Black Rob & Black Thought (4.) Uhh-Gain - yU (5.) Out The Gate - Teffon (6.) Watch Em’ - Kennedy White ft. Guilty Simpson and BlaQ Chidori (7.) Season - Horizon (8.) In My Physical - Wildelux (kuts by DJ Prop 88) (9.) No Lie - Tre Eiht ft. Mathew B (10.) Old Dust - Billy Nojokes (11.) The Proof - Mike Titan & The Dead Poet’z Society ft. Mista Sinasta (12.) Below The Surface - Mic Bless (kuts by DJ TMB) (13.) Youngins - Bru Lei & Headnodic (14.) Scientific Fly Rhyme Wizard - Don The Jeweler (15.) Health Is Wealth - Randy Mason & Advice (16.) This Is The Way - BlakMaul ft. Spectac & Amiri (17.) Silva Foxx - Steve Colossal (18.) Old School- Jeff Porter & Teathetruth (19.) Marching Orders - Paradox, DJ Sean P and Die-Rek (20.) Mission - Koralle & Kid Abstrakt (21.) Inspired by the Greats - Thrust & BoFaatBeatz (22.) Dreams - Phoniks (23.) Radiant - Toonorth (24.) Descend - The Black Steel Brothers (Kiz-One and Mixoflix)
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
