Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Success in a different postal code
@WaterfordWhisky @Angels_Envy @fortunabourbon @HeavenHill1935 #whiskey #whisky #bourbon #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss Waterford, Fortuna Bourbon, Angels Envy Cask Strength 2022, Old Fitzgerald Fall 2022, Parkers Heritage 2022, Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20 yr Corn Whiskey, A Smith Bowman Cask Strength Batch #2 . Freakshow special, come listen to Brent use big words like terroir and marzipan. Some really good Japanese whiskey made in KY. Brent is also asserting his new skill as the judge of wood. Old corn is apparently good. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Waterford Ballybannon Irish Single Malt Whisky - Edition 1.1 3 SIPS
Waterford Fenniscourt Irish Single Malt Whisky – Edition 1.1 3 SIPS
Fortuna Kentucky Straight Bourbon 3 SIPS
Angels Envy Cask Strength 2022 4 SIPS
Old Fitzgerald Bottled in Bond Fall 2022 Release 5 SIPS
Parkers Heritage Collection 2022 4 SIPS
Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20 yr Corn Whiskey 5 SIPS
A Smith Bowman Cask Strength Batch #2 5 SIPS

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Episode 525 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 July 17, 2023
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  View Script
    
 00:00:29  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 