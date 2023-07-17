Notes: Success in a different postal code

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss Waterford, Fortuna Bourbon, Angels Envy Cask Strength 2022, Old Fitzgerald Fall 2022, Parkers Heritage 2022, Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20 yr Corn Whiskey, A Smith Bowman Cask Strength Batch #2 . Freakshow special, come listen to Brent use big words like terroir and marzipan. Some really good Japanese whiskey made in KY. Brent is also asserting his new skill as the judge of wood. Old corn is apparently good. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:



Waterford Ballybannon Irish Single Malt Whisky - Edition 1.1 3 SIPS

Waterford Fenniscourt Irish Single Malt Whisky – Edition 1.1 3 SIPS

Fortuna Kentucky Straight Bourbon 3 SIPS

Angels Envy Cask Strength 2022 4 SIPS

Old Fitzgerald Bottled in Bond Fall 2022 Release 5 SIPS

Parkers Heritage Collection 2022 4 SIPS

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20 yr Corn Whiskey 5 SIPS

A Smith Bowman Cask Strength Batch #2 5 SIPS



