Award-winning biographer James Gavin chronicles the life of George Michael; a violent horde destroys Tblisi Pride, social media threats force a Jakarta queer conference relocation, Japan’s top court rules for trans toilet rights, Russian lawmakers advance a total ban on gender-affirming healthcare, U.S. judges rule against trans rights in 3 states but a Wisconsin trans girl can pee where she wants on campus, and that “Rainbowland”-supportive teacher gets fired. Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Michael LeBeau & Ava Davis and produced by Brian DeShazor. James Gavin remarks edited and produced by Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton; Sugarloaf; George Michael.
