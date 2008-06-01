Recently, Massachusetts Peace Action presented Palestinian-Egyptian activists Ramy Shaath and his wife Céline Lebrun-Shaath in a webinar. They tell their story about the persecution they faced for their political activism in promoting the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement in Egypt. This is something that Egyptian "leaders" cannot tolerate!
We present selected excerpts from their 74-minute webinar. You can see and hear the entirety at http://masspeaceaction.org/our-issues/palestine-israel . Currently, it's about the 6th video down on the list. (This is a repeat from last fall.)
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.
This Week in Palestine 7-16-2023
Ramy Shaath and his wife Céline recount their persecution in Egypt for promoting BDS (R)