Summary: This recording was made on July 12th when the World Meteorological Organization confirmed one record hottest day after another. Dr. Peter Carter, is expert reviewer for the IPCC (the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and the director of the Climate Emergency Institute. Paul Beckwith is a physicist, engineer, and now a part-time professor at the University of Ottawa. And Regina Valdez is Climate Reality Project Director, NYC. They met by Zoom on July 12th, 2023.



And as I am recording this on Tuesday, July 18, AXIOS news reports that again - today - record highs have been set in the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia. They call it an example of simultaneous, compounding extreme weather and climate events — which scientists have been warning of for some time. A sign that “climate change impacts are escalating faster than expected in some parts of the globe“ Quote from Axios News.



Thanks for the material for this radio program to the Climate Emergency Forum and their Zoom entitled: Historic Heat -- Passing the Threshold. It’s posted on their YouTube channel - just search for: Climate Emergency Forum.



DATE: 7/12/2023