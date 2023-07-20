Turn On, Turn Off

Subtitle: Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Songs from Husker Du, The Young Fresh Fellows, Larray, Brain Science , Kermit the Frog, and the Talking Heads.

Summary: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." It is often a mash-up of the week's news, and sometimes a radio news fantasy with song parodies and covers similar to "Dr. Demento" and comedy skits and more. The show airs at 3 p.m. Thursdays on WGXC, and also most weeks on WGRN, WRWK, KFUG, KACR, KRFP-LP, KMSW, and many other stations. Produced by Tom Roe at Wave Farm and WGXC. For more information go to: https://wavefarm.org/radio/wgxc/schedule/93bbe3

Credits: Clips and excerpts from WABC; Rudy Giuliani; Tim Conway; George Schlatter; Sam "Ace" Rothstein; Arthur Carlson and Dr. Bob Hallier from "WKRP in Cincinnati;" Brian Williams; Heather Childers; Mike Lindell; Bob Sellers; Nicolle Wallace; Aldo Raine; The Onion Public Radio; Captain from "Cool Hand Luke;" Stephen Colbert; Donald Drumpf; and Jenny Cudd.

This week: "Turn On Turn Off" This week cancel culture is on the air everywhere. Songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), The Young Fresh Fellows ("TV Dream"), Larray ("Cancelled"), Brain Science ("Public Radio"), Kermit the Frog ("Bein' Green"), and the Talking Heads ("Road to Nowhere"). Clips and excerpts from WABC; Rudy Giuliani; Tim Conway; George Schlatter; Sam "Ace" Rothstein; Arthur Carlson and Dr. Bob Hallier from "WKRP in Cincinnati;" Brian Williams; Heather Childers; Mike Lindell; Bob Sellers; Nicolle Wallace; Aldo Raine; The Onion Public Radio; Captain from "Cool Hand Luke;" Stephen Colbert; Donald Drumpf; and Jenny Cudd. Episode 128.




