Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor

Raid our music collection each week, fresh spins every episode this week from Baraka Moon, Bad Colours, Dubby Stardust, Dobet Gnahore, even some tropical cow pop from The Whytehouse! Chill and thrill to World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Jupiter & Okwess - Mieux Que Ca
baraka Moon - Wind Horse
Ummagma -= Caravan CANCON
Rumba Calzada - Eddie In the Park CANCON
Bad Colours - Ever's Jam
Dubby Stardust (Lee Groves) - Fame (feat. Joseph Holiday)
Dobet Gnahore - Ayoka
Mexican Institute Of Sound - Hiedra Venenosa
Talvin Singh - The Beat Goes On
Eight Thousand Birds - Talk Around CANCON
Bike - Alem Ambiente
The Whytehouse - Mai Tai
De Anza - Estas Recibiendo
Rodrigo y Gabriela - Broken Rage INST

59:55

World Beat Canada July 22 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:55 1 July 18, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
