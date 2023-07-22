Notes: Raid our music collection each week, fresh spins every episode this week from Baraka Moon, Bad Colours, Dubby Stardust, Dobet Gnahore, even some tropical cow pop from The Whytehouse! Chill and thrill to World Beat Canada Radio!



Jupiter & Okwess - Mieux Que Ca

baraka Moon - Wind Horse

Ummagma -= Caravan CANCON

Rumba Calzada - Eddie In the Park CANCON

Bad Colours - Ever's Jam

Dubby Stardust (Lee Groves) - Fame (feat. Joseph Holiday)

Dobet Gnahore - Ayoka

Mexican Institute Of Sound - Hiedra Venenosa

Talvin Singh - The Beat Goes On

Eight Thousand Birds - Talk Around CANCON

Bike - Alem Ambiente

The Whytehouse - Mai Tai

De Anza - Estas Recibiendo

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Broken Rage INST



59:55