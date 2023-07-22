Raid our music collection each week, fresh spins every episode this week from Baraka Moon, Bad Colours, Dubby Stardust, Dobet Gnahore, even some tropical cow pop from The Whytehouse! Chill and thrill to World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Raid our music collection each week, fresh spins every episode this week from Baraka Moon, Bad Colours, Dubby Stardust, Dobet Gnahore, even some tropical cow pop from The Whytehouse! Chill and thrill to World Beat Canada Radio!
Jupiter & Okwess - Mieux Que Ca baraka Moon - Wind Horse Ummagma -= Caravan CANCON Rumba Calzada - Eddie In the Park CANCON Bad Colours - Ever's Jam Dubby Stardust (Lee Groves) - Fame (feat. Joseph Holiday) Dobet Gnahore - Ayoka Mexican Institute Of Sound - Hiedra Venenosa Talvin Singh - The Beat Goes On Eight Thousand Birds - Talk Around CANCON Bike - Alem Ambiente The Whytehouse - Mai Tai De Anza - Estas Recibiendo Rodrigo y Gabriela - Broken Rage INST