International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Going Underground, Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
This week's show features stories from Going Underground, Germany, France, Cuba, and NHK Japan.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230721.mp3 (29:00)

From GOING UNDERGROUND- Excerpts from an interview with Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, the former CIA Moscow Station chief, former WMD Department Chief of the US Counterterrorist Center and Senior Fellow at the Belfer Center at Harvard University. Afshin asks him about the revolving door between defense contractors and US government appointees, and the significance of the decline inusing mercenary troops like the Wagner group.

From GERMANY- Large scale protests continue against Netanyahu and pending legislation in Israel..

From FRANCE- Press reviews covering Bastille Day celebrations with Indian Prime Minister Modi and the heatwave in Europe.

From CUBA- Murdered Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was posthumously awarded for her courage by the Washington-based International Womens Media Foundation. The 2023 Peoples Summit was held in Brussels parallel to the EU-CELAC summit. China has categorically opposed the eastward expansion of NATO.

From JAPAN- A US nuclear submarine is docked in South Korea, hours after North Koreas latest missile launch. Atomic bomb survivors in Japan urged the Japanese government to help eliminate nuclear weapons. A fire broke out at a military training facility in Crimea, 2 days after the bridge was bombed. Russia said it will restore the shipment of Ukrainian grains when its agricultural exports are no longer sanctioned by the West.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

