Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Scientific Reason Your Wife Is Always Right
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic café, that’s the Hard Working Man, Marcus King music from 2022. So hey we are just glad you’ve chosen to be here at our radio café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 347. This time the Sonic Café uses Boolean logic to scientifically prove that your wife is always right. The nerdiest comedian we’ve run into, Don McMillian is here to prove to us. Don’s scientific proof is wrapped in a music mix pulled from the last 45 years, listen for Rusted Root, The Tubes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Midge Ure, the Kings of Leon and of course many more, including a trip in the Sonic Café time machine. We’ll cross the space-time continuum and arrive in 1989 for a John Lennon classic. Listen for Watching the Wheels, after the bottom of the hour. Oh and before we forget, comedian Jim Gaffigan drops by in the second half of the show to give us some valuable advice to help you make better vitamin and herbal supplement choices. All that and of course more as the Sonic Café gives you the scientific reason your wife is always right, from way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s Iggy Pop fro the 1977 Lust for Life album, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hard Working Man
Artist: Marcus King
LP: Young Blood
Yr: 2022
Song 2: The Passenger
Artist: Iggy Pop
LP: Lust For Life
Yr: 1977
Song 3: Virtual Reality
Artist: Rusted Root
LP: Remember
Yr: 1996
Song 4: Tip of My Tongue
Artist: The Tubes
LP: Outside Inside
Yr. 1983
Song 5: The Scientific Reason Your Wife Is Always Right
Artist: Don McMillan
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 6: this is the place
Artist: Red Hot Chili Peppers
LP: By The Way
Yr: 2002
Song 7: Hell to Heaven
Artist: Midge Ure
LP: Answers to Nothing
Year: 1988
Song 8: Pony Up
Artist: Kings Of Leon
LP: Come Around Sundown
Yr: 2010
Song 9: Watching The Wheels
Artist: John Lennon
LP: Double Fantasy
Yr: 1980
Song 10: Vitamins
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Mr. Universe
Yr: 2012
Song 11: Letter Read
Artist: Rachael Yamagata
LP: Happenstance
Yr: 2004
Song 12: Better Be Lonely
Artist: Samantha Fish
LP: Faster
Yr: 2021
Song 13: Sensitive Chaos
Artist: Steve Howe
LP: Anthology
Yr: 2015
Song 14: Radium Girls
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: No Play No Work
Yr: 2011
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 21, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 