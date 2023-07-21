Sonic café, that’s the Hard Working Man, Marcus King music from 2022. So hey we are just glad you’ve chosen to be here at our radio café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 347. This time the Sonic Café uses Boolean logic to scientifically prove that your wife is always right. The nerdiest comedian we’ve run into, Don McMillian is here to prove to us. Don’s scientific proof is wrapped in a music mix pulled from the last 45 years, listen for Rusted Root, The Tubes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Midge Ure, the Kings of Leon and of course many more, including a trip in the Sonic Café time machine. We’ll cross the space-time continuum and arrive in 1989 for a John Lennon classic. Listen for Watching the Wheels, after the bottom of the hour. Oh and before we forget, comedian Jim Gaffigan drops by in the second half of the show to give us some valuable advice to help you make better vitamin and herbal supplement choices. All that and of course more as the Sonic Café gives you the scientific reason your wife is always right, from way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s Iggy Pop fro the 1977 Lust for Life album, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hard Working Man Artist: Marcus King LP: Young Blood Yr: 2022 Song 2: The Passenger Artist: Iggy Pop LP: Lust For Life Yr: 1977 Song 3: Virtual Reality Artist: Rusted Root LP: Remember Yr: 1996 Song 4: Tip of My Tongue Artist: The Tubes LP: Outside Inside Yr. 1983 Song 5: The Scientific Reason Your Wife Is Always Right Artist: Don McMillan LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 6: this is the place Artist: Red Hot Chili Peppers LP: By The Way Yr: 2002 Song 7: Hell to Heaven Artist: Midge Ure LP: Answers to Nothing Year: 1988 Song 8: Pony Up Artist: Kings Of Leon LP: Come Around Sundown Yr: 2010 Song 9: Watching The Wheels Artist: John Lennon LP: Double Fantasy Yr: 1980 Song 10: Vitamins Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Mr. Universe Yr: 2012 Song 11: Letter Read Artist: Rachael Yamagata LP: Happenstance Yr: 2004 Song 12: Better Be Lonely Artist: Samantha Fish LP: Faster Yr: 2021 Song 13: Sensitive Chaos Artist: Steve Howe LP: Anthology Yr: 2015 Song 14: Radium Girls Artist: Chris Joss LP: No Play No Work Yr: 2011
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
