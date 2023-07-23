The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
This week we have a song by a Crown Prince named Charles, but he probably never set foot in Britain. The rest is a mixture from the likes of Chuck Berry, Leroy Van Dyke, Miriam Makeba, the Gospel Harmonettes and Naughty Abbie
Artist Title Year
The Jewels Rickety Rock 1955
Leroy Van Dyke Chicken Shack 1957
Brother Joe May Mercy Oh Lord 1952
Ray Charles Losing Hand 1953
Miriam Makeba Ntjilo Ntjilo 1962
Floyd Dixon Red Cherries 1952
Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra (Lionel at Piano) China Stomp 1937
Naughty Abbie with Genoa Keawe's Polynesians No Huhu (Don't Get Mad) 1958
Grady & Hazel Cole Brother, Be Ready for That Day 1939
The Dixieaires Christ ABC 1949
Patsy Cline Honky Tonk Merry-Go-Round 1955
Chuck Berry No Money Down 1957
Smiley Lewis Here Comes Smiley 1947
Roy Brown Slow Down Little Eva 1957
Irma Thomas He's My Guy 1964
Charlie Rich Are You Still My Baby 1964
Crown Prince Waterford Move Your Hand, Baby 1947
The Gospel Harmonettes He's Right On Time 1953
Warren Smith Rock 'n Roll Ruby 1956
The Ripley Cotton Choppers Silver Bell 1953

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 23, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 