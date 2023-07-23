Notes: Artist Title Year

The Jewels Rickety Rock 1955

Leroy Van Dyke Chicken Shack 1957

Brother Joe May Mercy Oh Lord 1952

Ray Charles Losing Hand 1953

Miriam Makeba Ntjilo Ntjilo 1962

Floyd Dixon Red Cherries 1952

Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra (Lionel at Piano) China Stomp 1937

Naughty Abbie with Genoa Keawe's Polynesians No Huhu (Don't Get Mad) 1958

Grady & Hazel Cole Brother, Be Ready for That Day 1939

The Dixieaires Christ ABC 1949

Patsy Cline Honky Tonk Merry-Go-Round 1955

Chuck Berry No Money Down 1957

Smiley Lewis Here Comes Smiley 1947

Roy Brown Slow Down Little Eva 1957

Irma Thomas He's My Guy 1964

Charlie Rich Are You Still My Baby 1964

Crown Prince Waterford Move Your Hand, Baby 1947

The Gospel Harmonettes He's Right On Time 1953

Warren Smith Rock 'n Roll Ruby 1956

The Ripley Cotton Choppers Silver Bell 1953