This week we have a song by a Crown Prince named Charles, but he probably never set foot in Britain. The rest is a mixture from the likes of Chuck Berry, Leroy Van Dyke, Miriam Makeba, the Gospel Harmonettes and Naughty Abbie
Artist Title Year The Jewels Rickety Rock 1955 Leroy Van Dyke Chicken Shack 1957 Brother Joe May Mercy Oh Lord 1952 Ray Charles Losing Hand 1953 Miriam Makeba Ntjilo Ntjilo 1962 Floyd Dixon Red Cherries 1952 Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra (Lionel at Piano) China Stomp 1937 Naughty Abbie with Genoa Keawe's Polynesians No Huhu (Don't Get Mad) 1958 Grady & Hazel Cole Brother, Be Ready for That Day 1939 The Dixieaires Christ ABC 1949 Patsy Cline Honky Tonk Merry-Go-Round 1955 Chuck Berry No Money Down 1957 Smiley Lewis Here Comes Smiley 1947 Roy Brown Slow Down Little Eva 1957 Irma Thomas He's My Guy 1964 Charlie Rich Are You Still My Baby 1964 Crown Prince Waterford Move Your Hand, Baby 1947 The Gospel Harmonettes He's Right On Time 1953 Warren Smith Rock 'n Roll Ruby 1956 The Ripley Cotton Choppers Silver Bell 1953