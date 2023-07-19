The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
(1.) Numb - Raw Poetic ft. Damu The Fudgemunk
(2.) On & On - The Quon ft. Blvecasso & Holy Ghost
(3.) Tablecloth - Moka Only
(4.) The Consequence - Passport Rav & Bloo Azul
(5.) Rhyme Apostles - Rhyme Assassin ft. Jadakiss, Keith Murray, K Solo, Crooked I, Prodigal Sunn, Canibus, Chino XL, Ruste Juxx, A-F-R-O, Antlive, Reksin
(6.) City Jewel - Marcey Yates ft. Noni, The Fey
(7.) HeartCore - Universe City Press (Ak iLL & Apogee) ft. Modibbo
(8.) Soldier - Len-Dor & Rhook Beats ft. E Smitty
(9.) Nothing Matters - Epidemic
(10.) Almost There - Sam Be Yourself, Nathan Hui-Yi ft. Zillie Holiday
(11.) Mama's Melanin - Mehkai Orion
(12.) Siren Time - Joey Aich
(13.) Eye Need You - Cutta Chase & Bay 29
(14.) Sing A Song - Johnny Onetime ft. Tony Wavy and Myrts Son
(15.) The Long Route - Substantial ft. Tamara Wellons and DJ Jav
(16.) Waiting - Pseudo Intellectuals
(17.) Paid Dues - The Equation Beats & Emilio Bucks
(18.) Roadwork - Sir Bigs ft. Rob Wellz
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication

00:58:10 1 July 19, 2023
Gammatorium
