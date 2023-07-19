(1.) Numb - Raw Poetic ft. Damu The Fudgemunk (2.) On & On - The Quon ft. Blvecasso & Holy Ghost (3.) Tablecloth - Moka Only (4.) The Consequence - Passport Rav & Bloo Azul (5.) Rhyme Apostles - Rhyme Assassin ft. Jadakiss, Keith Murray, K Solo, Crooked I, Prodigal Sunn, Canibus, Chino XL, Ruste Juxx, A-F-R-O, Antlive, Reksin (6.) City Jewel - Marcey Yates ft. Noni, The Fey (7.) HeartCore - Universe City Press (Ak iLL & Apogee) ft. Modibbo (8.) Soldier - Len-Dor & Rhook Beats ft. E Smitty (9.) Nothing Matters - Epidemic (10.) Almost There - Sam Be Yourself, Nathan Hui-Yi ft. Zillie Holiday (11.) Mama's Melanin - Mehkai Orion (12.) Siren Time - Joey Aich (13.) Eye Need You - Cutta Chase & Bay 29 (14.) Sing A Song - Johnny Onetime ft. Tony Wavy and Myrts Son (15.) The Long Route - Substantial ft. Tamara Wellons and DJ Jav (16.) Waiting - Pseudo Intellectuals (17.) Paid Dues - The Equation Beats & Emilio Bucks (18.) Roadwork - Sir Bigs ft. Rob Wellz
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication