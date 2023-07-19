Summary: (1.) Numb - Raw Poetic ft. Damu The Fudgemunk

(2.) On & On - The Quon ft. Blvecasso & Holy Ghost

(3.) Tablecloth - Moka Only

(4.) The Consequence - Passport Rav & Bloo Azul

(5.) Rhyme Apostles - Rhyme Assassin ft. Jadakiss, Keith Murray, K Solo, Crooked I, Prodigal Sunn, Canibus, Chino XL, Ruste Juxx, A-F-R-O, Antlive, Reksin

(6.) City Jewel - Marcey Yates ft. Noni, The Fey

(7.) HeartCore - Universe City Press (Ak iLL & Apogee) ft. Modibbo

(8.) Soldier - Len-Dor & Rhook Beats ft. E Smitty

(9.) Nothing Matters - Epidemic

(10.) Almost There - Sam Be Yourself, Nathan Hui-Yi ft. Zillie Holiday

(11.) Mama's Melanin - Mehkai Orion

(12.) Siren Time - Joey Aich

(13.) Eye Need You - Cutta Chase & Bay 29

(14.) Sing A Song - Johnny Onetime ft. Tony Wavy and Myrts Son

(15.) The Long Route - Substantial ft. Tamara Wellons and DJ Jav

(16.) Waiting - Pseudo Intellectuals

(17.) Paid Dues - The Equation Beats & Emilio Bucks

(18.) Roadwork - Sir Bigs ft. Rob Wellz