July 23, 2023: One million

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Summary: An unexpected trip to northern Ghana by Adrian Sherwood's African Head Charge project; Immy Owusu's new Afrodelik sound; current Nigerian Afrobeat from Lagos Thugs and BANTU; the third Straight From The Decks compilation from the French DJ named Guts; an awesome compilation of the Kenyan music that's been adopted by DJs at Colombia's picó sound systems

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Alostmen | Ghana | Kologo (feat Wanlov The Kubolor) | Kologo | Strut | 2021

African Head Charge | England UK-Jamaica-Ghana | A Bad Attitude | A Trip To Bolgatanga | On-U Sound | 2023

Atimbila | Ghana | I Have Something To Say | This Is Kologo Power! | Sahel Sounds / Makkum / Red Wig | 2016

King Ayisoba | Ghana | Champion No Easy (feat Batman) | Modern Ghanaians | Pidgen Music | 2006



Immy Owusu | Australia | The World Is Here For You | Lo-Life! | Hopestreet | 2023

Ebo Taylor | Ghana | Atwer Abroba | Twer Nyame | Comet | 2023-1978



Lagos Thugs | Nigeria | New Improved Elephants | New Improved Elephants - Single | Immensum Music | 2022

BANTU | Nigeria | We No Go Gree | What Is Your Breaking Point? | Soledad Productions | 2023

Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Can't Buy Me | Africa For Africa | Knitting Factory | 2011



Lass | Sénégal-France | Sénégal | Straight From The Decks Vol. 3 | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023

Orchestra Baobab | Sénégal-Guiné Bissau-Mali-Togo | Bul Ma Miin | Specialist In All Styles | World Circuit | 2002

Dieuf-Dieul De Thiès | Sénégal | Aling Na Djimbe | Aw Sa Yone Vol. 1 | Teranga Beat | 2013-1982

Guelewar Band Of Banjul | The Gambia | Warteef Jigeen | Warteef Jigeen | Discafrique | 1981



Maroon Commandos | Kenya | Bi Sophia No. 1 (El Sofia) | Piconema: East African Hits On The Colombian Coast | Rocafort | 2023-1981

Lumingu Puati (Zorro) | RD Congo | Meaculpa Mawewe | Mosese | Tabansi | 1979

Orch. Bima Lee | Tanzania | Ombi | East African Highway: More Gems From The Golden Age Of Benga And Rumba | No Wahala Sounds | 2023-197x



