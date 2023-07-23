The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
13
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
An unexpected trip to northern Ghana by Adrian Sherwood's African Head Charge project; Immy Owusu's new Afrodelik sound; current Nigerian Afrobeat from Lagos Thugs and BANTU; the third Straight From The Decks compilation from the French DJ named Guts; an awesome compilation of the Kenyan music that's been adopted by DJs at Colombia's picó sound systems
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Alostmen | Ghana | Kologo (feat Wanlov The Kubolor) | Kologo | Strut | 2021
African Head Charge | England UK-Jamaica-Ghana | A Bad Attitude | A Trip To Bolgatanga | On-U Sound | 2023
Atimbila | Ghana | I Have Something To Say | This Is Kologo Power! | Sahel Sounds / Makkum / Red Wig | 2016
King Ayisoba | Ghana | Champion No Easy (feat Batman) | Modern Ghanaians | Pidgen Music | 2006

Immy Owusu | Australia | The World Is Here For You | Lo-Life! | Hopestreet | 2023
Ebo Taylor | Ghana | Atwer Abroba | Twer Nyame | Comet | 2023-1978

Lagos Thugs | Nigeria | New Improved Elephants | New Improved Elephants - Single | Immensum Music | 2022
BANTU | Nigeria | We No Go Gree | What Is Your Breaking Point? | Soledad Productions | 2023
Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Can't Buy Me | Africa For Africa | Knitting Factory | 2011

Lass | Sénégal-France | Sénégal | Straight From The Decks Vol. 3 | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023
Orchestra Baobab | Sénégal-Guiné Bissau-Mali-Togo | Bul Ma Miin | Specialist In All Styles | World Circuit | 2002
Dieuf-Dieul De Thiès | Sénégal | Aling Na Djimbe | Aw Sa Yone Vol. 1 | Teranga Beat | 2013-1982
Guelewar Band Of Banjul | The Gambia | Warteef Jigeen | Warteef Jigeen | Discafrique | 1981

Maroon Commandos | Kenya | Bi Sophia No. 1 (El Sofia) | Piconema: East African Hits On The Colombian Coast | Rocafort | 2023-1981
Lumingu Puati (Zorro) | RD Congo | Meaculpa Mawewe | Mosese | Tabansi | 1979
Orch. Bima Lee | Tanzania | Ombi | East African Highway: More Gems From The Golden Age Of Benga And Rumba | No Wahala Sounds | 2023-197x

01:59:51 1 July 23, 2023
Richmond VA USA
