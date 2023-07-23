An unexpected trip to northern Ghana by Adrian Sherwood's African Head Charge project; Immy Owusu's new Afrodelik sound; current Nigerian Afrobeat from Lagos Thugs and BANTU; the third Straight From The Decks compilation from the French DJ named Guts; an awesome compilation of the Kenyan music that's been adopted by DJs at Colombia's picó sound systems
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Alostmen | Ghana | Kologo (feat Wanlov The Kubolor) | Kologo | Strut | 2021 African Head Charge | England UK-Jamaica-Ghana | A Bad Attitude | A Trip To Bolgatanga | On-U Sound | 2023 Atimbila | Ghana | I Have Something To Say | This Is Kologo Power! | Sahel Sounds / Makkum / Red Wig | 2016 King Ayisoba | Ghana | Champion No Easy (feat Batman) | Modern Ghanaians | Pidgen Music | 2006
Immy Owusu | Australia | The World Is Here For You | Lo-Life! | Hopestreet | 2023 Ebo Taylor | Ghana | Atwer Abroba | Twer Nyame | Comet | 2023-1978
Lagos Thugs | Nigeria | New Improved Elephants | New Improved Elephants - Single | Immensum Music | 2022 BANTU | Nigeria | We No Go Gree | What Is Your Breaking Point? | Soledad Productions | 2023 Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Can't Buy Me | Africa For Africa | Knitting Factory | 2011
Lass | Sénégal-France | Sénégal | Straight From The Decks Vol. 3 | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023 Orchestra Baobab | Sénégal-Guiné Bissau-Mali-Togo | Bul Ma Miin | Specialist In All Styles | World Circuit | 2002 Dieuf-Dieul De Thiès | Sénégal | Aling Na Djimbe | Aw Sa Yone Vol. 1 | Teranga Beat | 2013-1982 Guelewar Band Of Banjul | The Gambia | Warteef Jigeen | Warteef Jigeen | Discafrique | 1981
Maroon Commandos | Kenya | Bi Sophia No. 1 (El Sofia) | Piconema: East African Hits On The Colombian Coast | Rocafort | 2023-1981 Lumingu Puati (Zorro) | RD Congo | Meaculpa Mawewe | Mosese | Tabansi | 1979 Orch. Bima Lee | Tanzania | Ombi | East African Highway: More Gems From The Golden Age Of Benga And Rumba | No Wahala Sounds | 2023-197x