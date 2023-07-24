Notes: PART A

1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Lady Ponce (Cameroon)

Envie de Saouler (feat. Richard Amougou)

Supréme

Step By Step Music – 2021



3) Richard Amougou (Cameroon)

L’Argent

Essuie Glace

Richard Amougou - 2016



4) Stanley Murphy avec Les Grands Colombias du Peuple (Cote d’Ivoire)

Djoukoul

Achika Douwouli

Koman leonce/VE Disco – 1980s



5) Docteur Limanne (Cote d’Ivoire)

Ami Malhonnete

Docteur Limanne

John Music – 1989



6) Yvon Dawens (Gabon)

Souviens Toi

L’A.N.P.A.C Production 84 Vol. 2

A.N.P.A.C - 1984



7) Aurelio Martinez y Los Bravos del Caribé (Honduras)

Princesa Diana

Amor a Primera Vista

MC Productions - 2003



8) Plú con Plá (Colombia)

La Plumuda Legó

Pura Actitúd

Plú con Plá - 2023



9) Alé Kumá (Colombia)

Calabazo

Cantaoras

Alé Kumá - 2002



10) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)

Lenu

Rezos

Six Degrees – 2002



11) El-Em-Fanaja (Fassinou Emmanuael) (Benin)

Avi Ya Ma Do Gbe Ho

Avi Ya Ma Do Gbe Ho

F.N. Emmanuel Production – 1980s



PART B

12) Le Ry-Co Jazz (Congo/Martinique)

Si I Bon Di I Bon

Disques Debs International Vol. 1

Strut – 2018



13) Franklin Boukaka (Congo)

Kitoko Mingi (feat. Keletigui et Ses Tambourinis)

L’Immortel – The 60’s Rumba Revolution in Congo

Frémeaux & Associés – 2023



14) Bembeya Jazz National (Guinea)

Lan Naya

Bembeya Jazz National

Sterns – 1993



15) Les Yalombas (Mali)

Armée Fanga

The Sons of Samandji

Remote Records – 2022



16) Gambari Band (Mali)

Bagneba

Kokuma

Membran Media GmbH – 2015



17) King Sunny Adé (Noigeria)

Kita Ko M’ola

Synchro Series

IndigeDisc – 2003



18) Mokoomba (Zimbabwe)

Nzara Hapana

Tusona: Tracings in the Sand

Out Here Records – 2023



19) Orchestra Simba Wanyika Original (Tanzania)

Mapenzi Yaniua Part I & II

Haleluya

Polydor



20) Cuban Marimba Band (Tanzania)

Naumiya

Dada Kidawa: Sister Kidawa : Classic Dance Hits from Tanzania

Original Music - 1995