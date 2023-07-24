The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
PART A
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Lady Ponce (Cameroon)
Envie de Saouler (feat. Richard Amougou)
Supréme
Step By Step Music – 2021

3) Richard Amougou (Cameroon)
L’Argent
Essuie Glace
Richard Amougou - 2016

4) Stanley Murphy avec Les Grands Colombias du Peuple (Cote d’Ivoire)
Djoukoul
Achika Douwouli
Koman leonce/VE Disco – 1980s

5) Docteur Limanne (Cote d’Ivoire)
Ami Malhonnete
Docteur Limanne
John Music – 1989

6) Yvon Dawens (Gabon)
Souviens Toi
L’A.N.P.A.C Production 84 Vol. 2
A.N.P.A.C - 1984

7) Aurelio Martinez y Los Bravos del Caribé (Honduras)
Princesa Diana
Amor a Primera Vista
MC Productions - 2003

8) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
La Plumuda Legó
Pura Actitúd
Plú con Plá - 2023

9) Alé Kumá (Colombia)
Calabazo
Cantaoras
Alé Kumá - 2002

10) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)
Lenu
Rezos
Six Degrees – 2002

11) El-Em-Fanaja (Fassinou Emmanuael) (Benin)
Avi Ya Ma Do Gbe Ho
Avi Ya Ma Do Gbe Ho
F.N. Emmanuel Production – 1980s

PART B
12) Le Ry-Co Jazz (Congo/Martinique)
Si I Bon Di I Bon
Disques Debs International Vol. 1
Strut – 2018

13) Franklin Boukaka (Congo)
Kitoko Mingi (feat. Keletigui et Ses Tambourinis)
L’Immortel – The 60’s Rumba Revolution in Congo
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023

14) Bembeya Jazz National (Guinea)
Lan Naya
Bembeya Jazz National
Sterns – 1993

15) Les Yalombas (Mali)
Armée Fanga
The Sons of Samandji
Remote Records – 2022

16) Gambari Band (Mali)
Bagneba
Kokuma
Membran Media GmbH – 2015

17) King Sunny Adé (Noigeria)
Kita Ko M’ola
Synchro Series
IndigeDisc – 2003

18) Mokoomba (Zimbabwe)
Nzara Hapana
Tusona: Tracings in the Sand
Out Here Records – 2023

19) Orchestra Simba Wanyika Original (Tanzania)
Mapenzi Yaniua Part I & II
Haleluya
Polydor

20) Cuban Marimba Band (Tanzania)
Naumiya
Dada Kidawa: Sister Kidawa : Classic Dance Hits from Tanzania
Original Music - 1995

Download Program Podcast
01:59:58 1 July 24, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 