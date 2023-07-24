The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: July 23, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
PART A
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Lady Ponce (Cameroon)
Envie de Saouler (feat. Richard Amougou)
Supréme
Step By Step Music – 2021
3) Richard Amougou (Cameroon)
L’Argent
Essuie Glace
Richard Amougou - 2016
4) Stanley Murphy avec Les Grands Colombias du Peuple (Cote d’Ivoire)
Djoukoul
Achika Douwouli
Koman leonce/VE Disco – 1980s
5) Docteur Limanne (Cote d’Ivoire)
Ami Malhonnete
Docteur Limanne
John Music – 1989
6) Yvon Dawens (Gabon)
Souviens Toi
L’A.N.P.A.C Production 84 Vol. 2
A.N.P.A.C - 1984
7) Aurelio Martinez y Los Bravos del Caribé (Honduras)
Princesa Diana
Amor a Primera Vista
MC Productions - 2003
8) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
La Plumuda Legó
Pura Actitúd
Plú con Plá - 2023
9) Alé Kumá (Colombia)
Calabazo
Cantaoras
Alé Kumá - 2002
10) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)
Lenu
Rezos
Six Degrees – 2002
11) El-Em-Fanaja (Fassinou Emmanuael) (Benin)
Avi Ya Ma Do Gbe Ho
Avi Ya Ma Do Gbe Ho
F.N. Emmanuel Production – 1980s
PART B
12) Le Ry-Co Jazz (Congo/Martinique)
Si I Bon Di I Bon
Disques Debs International Vol. 1
Strut – 2018
13) Franklin Boukaka (Congo)
Kitoko Mingi (feat. Keletigui et Ses Tambourinis)
L’Immortel – The 60’s Rumba Revolution in Congo
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023
14) Bembeya Jazz National (Guinea)
Lan Naya
Bembeya Jazz National
Sterns – 1993
15) Les Yalombas (Mali)
Armée Fanga
The Sons of Samandji
Remote Records – 2022
16) Gambari Band (Mali)
Bagneba
Kokuma
Membran Media GmbH – 2015
17) King Sunny Adé (Noigeria)
Kita Ko M’ola
Synchro Series
IndigeDisc – 2003
18) Mokoomba (Zimbabwe)
Nzara Hapana
Tusona: Tracings in the Sand
Out Here Records – 2023
19) Orchestra Simba Wanyika Original (Tanzania)
Mapenzi Yaniua Part I & II
Haleluya
Polydor
20) Cuban Marimba Band (Tanzania)
Naumiya
Dada Kidawa: Sister Kidawa : Classic Dance Hits from Tanzania
Original Music - 1995
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:58
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 24, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
