Summary: The primary content of this program is an audio art piece titled After Roe. Commissioned by Helen Thorington in 1992, and produced by Julie Drizin, it uses a combination of real interviews with imaginary ones, some satirical, and audio effects, to reflect on a past when abortion was illegal in the US and predict a future [now arrived!] in which the Supreme Court has repealed the right to abortion. Helen Thorington, one of the founders of the online audio art movement, died in April 2023.