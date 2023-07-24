The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
A prescient portrait of life After Roe
Producer and host, Julie Drizin; anonymous actors and interviewees; additional script, Frieda Werden
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
The primary content of this program is an audio art piece titled After Roe. Commissioned by Helen Thorington in 1992, and produced by Julie Drizin, it uses a combination of real interviews with imaginary ones, some satirical, and audio effects, to reflect on a past when abortion was illegal in the US and predict a future [now arrived!] in which the Supreme Court has repealed the right to abortion. Helen Thorington, one of the founders of the online audio art movement, died in April 2023.
Program commissioned by Helen Thorington for the online audio arts series New American Radio; produced by Julie Drizin. Adaptation for WINGS, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Helen Thorington was instrumental in the founding of our series and shared audio with WINGS. Julie Drizin has a long history as an administrator and producer of public radio and community radio public public affairs.

00:28:58 1 July 24, 2023
Washington DC, New York, and Canada
