Black Footed Ferrets

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Paul Marinari from Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, The Kids Crew, Extinction Diaries, Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This week we explore a creature that used to live throughout the mountain west United States, the elusive black footed ferret.



Once declared extinct, the highly endangered specialist predator may make a comeback in the North American prairie thanks in part to our guest, Paul Marinari, Senior Curator at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute at the National Zoo. Well have an introduction to Elizabeth Ann, a ferret cloned from cells frozen in 1987.



Theres a lot of great music to sing and dance to while we learn all about black footed ferrets!



The Children's Hour is produced by The Children's Hour Inc, and Executive Producer, Katie Stone. We had help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. Mauro Oliviera from KFOI produced Extinction Diaries. This program originally aired in spring 2021, and has been rereleased as part of The Children's Hour Animal Month series.



© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.

Credits: Katie Stone, Executive Producer

Christina Stella, Senior Producer

Mauro Oliviera, Extinction Diaries



Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org



Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org



