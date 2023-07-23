The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
A wild, zany voyage through random stacks of vinyl, and lots of other cool stuff



Trans-Atlantic Psych Classics, Vol.2 (feat. Shawn Lee & Adrian Quesada)
The Electric Peanut Butter Company, “Dreams (feat. Shawn Lee & Adrian Quesada)”
from Trans-Atlantic Psych Classics, Vol.2 (feat. Shawn Lee & Adrian Quesada)
Ubiquity Records - 2013

Amboy Dukes, “Journey To The Center Of the mind”
from Big 10 Winter Gold
WCFL - 1969

The Turtles, “You Baby”
from Big 10 Winter Gold
WCFL - 1969

Mystics, “Hushabye”
from Big 10 Winter Gold
WCFL - 1969

The Montagu Three Plus One, “Bahama Mamma Medley”
from Hot 'n' Cool
Bahamian Rhythms Ltd. - 1964

Janice, “Take Me Away”
from Janice
Fantasy

Gloria Lynne, “The Humming Blues”
from This Little Boy of Mine
Everest Records - 1961

Paul Mauriat and His Orchestra, “Inch Allah”
from Blooming Hits
Universal Music Division Mercury Records - 1998

Sly & The Family Stone, “Everybody Is a Star”
from Greatest Hits
Epic/Legacy - 1970

Sly & The Family Stone, “You Can Make It If You Try”
from Greatest Hits
Epic/Legacy - 1970

Billy Cobham, “Crosswind”
from Crosswinds
Atlantic - 2004

MC Lyte & Positive K, “I'm Not Havin' It”
from The First Priority Music Family Basement Flavor
FPM - 1988

Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra, “Cool Train”
from Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra
Lion Records - 1958

Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra, “Don't Flee The Scene Salty”
from Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra
Lion Records - 1958

The Vickeroos, “Mary Kay Enthusiasms”
from Booking, Coaching & Recruiting / Tunes For Toppers
Mary Kay Cosmetics - 1970

Nu Shooz, “I Can't Wait”
from I Can't Wait
Poolside Records - 1985

Eric B And Rakim, “Move The Crowd”
from Move The Crowd/ Paid In Full
4th & Broadway - 1987

Nas, “One Love (feat. Q-Tip)”
from Illmatic (10 Year Anniversary Platinum Edition)
Columbia - 1994

EPMD, “Strictly Snappin' Necks”
from Unfinished Business
Priority Records - 1991

The Genius, “Words From A Genus”
from Words from the Genius
Cold Chillin' - 1991

De La Soul, “Dinninit”
from Stakes Is High
AOI Records - 2023

A Tribe Called Quest, “After Hours”
from People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm (25th Anniversary Edition)
Jive/Legacy - 1990

Boogie Down Productions, “Jah Rulez”
from Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip-Hop (Expanded Edition)
Jive/Legacy - 2013

Boogie Down Productions, “Breath Control”
from Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip-Hop (Expanded Edition)
Jive/Legacy - 2013

Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “We Live in Brooklyn, Baby”
from 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Roy Ayers
Polydor - 2000

Grateful Dead, “Crazy Fingers”
from Blues for Allah - 8 Track Cartridge
Grateful Dead/Rhino - 1975

Grateful Dead, “The Music Never Stopped - 8 Track”
from Blues for Allah
Grateful Dead/Rhino - 1975

Tame Impala, “Journey to the real world”
from Barbie
Atlantic

Monzanto Sound, “Eja (Dave Okumu Remix)”
from Monzanto Sound - Eja (Dave Okumu Remix) - Single
None More Records - 2023

Pachyman, “Trago Coqueto”
from Switched-On
ATO Records - 2023

Download Program Podcast
01:58:45 1 July 23, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:58:45  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 