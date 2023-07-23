Notes: A wild, zany voyage through random stacks of vinyl, and lots of other cool stuff







Trans-Atlantic Psych Classics, Vol.2 (feat. Shawn Lee & Adrian Quesada)

The Electric Peanut Butter Company, “Dreams (feat. Shawn Lee & Adrian Quesada)”

from Trans-Atlantic Psych Classics, Vol.2 (feat. Shawn Lee & Adrian Quesada)

Ubiquity Records - 2013



Amboy Dukes, “Journey To The Center Of the mind”

from Big 10 Winter Gold

WCFL - 1969



The Turtles, “You Baby”

from Big 10 Winter Gold

WCFL - 1969



Mystics, “Hushabye”

from Big 10 Winter Gold

WCFL - 1969



The Montagu Three Plus One, “Bahama Mamma Medley”

from Hot 'n' Cool

Bahamian Rhythms Ltd. - 1964



Janice, “Take Me Away”

from Janice

Fantasy



Gloria Lynne, “The Humming Blues”

from This Little Boy of Mine

Everest Records - 1961



Paul Mauriat and His Orchestra, “Inch Allah”

from Blooming Hits

Universal Music Division Mercury Records - 1998



Sly & The Family Stone, “Everybody Is a Star”

from Greatest Hits

Epic/Legacy - 1970



Sly & The Family Stone, “You Can Make It If You Try”

from Greatest Hits

Epic/Legacy - 1970



Billy Cobham, “Crosswind”

from Crosswinds

Atlantic - 2004



MC Lyte & Positive K, “I'm Not Havin' It”

from The First Priority Music Family Basement Flavor

FPM - 1988



Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra, “Cool Train”

from Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra

Lion Records - 1958



Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra, “Don't Flee The Scene Salty”

from Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra

Lion Records - 1958



The Vickeroos, “Mary Kay Enthusiasms”

from Booking, Coaching & Recruiting / Tunes For Toppers

Mary Kay Cosmetics - 1970



Nu Shooz, “I Can't Wait”

from I Can't Wait

Poolside Records - 1985



Eric B And Rakim, “Move The Crowd”

from Move The Crowd/ Paid In Full

4th & Broadway - 1987



Nas, “One Love (feat. Q-Tip)”

from Illmatic (10 Year Anniversary Platinum Edition)

Columbia - 1994



EPMD, “Strictly Snappin' Necks”

from Unfinished Business

Priority Records - 1991



The Genius, “Words From A Genus”

from Words from the Genius

Cold Chillin' - 1991



De La Soul, “Dinninit”

from Stakes Is High

AOI Records - 2023



A Tribe Called Quest, “After Hours”

from People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm (25th Anniversary Edition)

Jive/Legacy - 1990



Boogie Down Productions, “Jah Rulez”

from Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip-Hop (Expanded Edition)

Jive/Legacy - 2013



Boogie Down Productions, “Breath Control”

from Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip-Hop (Expanded Edition)

Jive/Legacy - 2013



Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “We Live in Brooklyn, Baby”

from 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Roy Ayers

Polydor - 2000



Grateful Dead, “Crazy Fingers”

from Blues for Allah - 8 Track Cartridge

Grateful Dead/Rhino - 1975



Grateful Dead, “The Music Never Stopped - 8 Track”

from Blues for Allah

Grateful Dead/Rhino - 1975



Tame Impala, “Journey to the real world”

from Barbie

Atlantic



Monzanto Sound, “Eja (Dave Okumu Remix)”

from Monzanto Sound - Eja (Dave Okumu Remix) - Single

None More Records - 2023



Pachyman, “Trago Coqueto”

from Switched-On

ATO Records - 2023

