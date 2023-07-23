A wild, zany voyage through random stacks of vinyl, and lots of other cool stuff
Trans-Atlantic Psych Classics, Vol.2 (feat. Shawn Lee & Adrian Quesada) The Electric Peanut Butter Company, “Dreams (feat. Shawn Lee & Adrian Quesada)” from Trans-Atlantic Psych Classics, Vol.2 (feat. Shawn Lee & Adrian Quesada) Ubiquity Records - 2013
Amboy Dukes, “Journey To The Center Of the mind” from Big 10 Winter Gold WCFL - 1969
The Turtles, “You Baby” from Big 10 Winter Gold WCFL - 1969
Mystics, “Hushabye” from Big 10 Winter Gold WCFL - 1969
The Montagu Three Plus One, “Bahama Mamma Medley” from Hot 'n' Cool Bahamian Rhythms Ltd. - 1964
Janice, “Take Me Away” from Janice Fantasy
Gloria Lynne, “The Humming Blues” from This Little Boy of Mine Everest Records - 1961
Paul Mauriat and His Orchestra, “Inch Allah” from Blooming Hits Universal Music Division Mercury Records - 1998
Sly & The Family Stone, “Everybody Is a Star” from Greatest Hits Epic/Legacy - 1970
Sly & The Family Stone, “You Can Make It If You Try” from Greatest Hits Epic/Legacy - 1970
Billy Cobham, “Crosswind” from Crosswinds Atlantic - 2004
MC Lyte & Positive K, “I'm Not Havin' It” from The First Priority Music Family Basement Flavor FPM - 1988
Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra, “Cool Train” from Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra Lion Records - 1958
Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra, “Don't Flee The Scene Salty” from Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra Lion Records - 1958
The Vickeroos, “Mary Kay Enthusiasms” from Booking, Coaching & Recruiting / Tunes For Toppers Mary Kay Cosmetics - 1970
Nu Shooz, “I Can't Wait” from I Can't Wait Poolside Records - 1985
Eric B And Rakim, “Move The Crowd” from Move The Crowd/ Paid In Full 4th & Broadway - 1987
Nas, “One Love (feat. Q-Tip)” from Illmatic (10 Year Anniversary Platinum Edition) Columbia - 1994
EPMD, “Strictly Snappin' Necks” from Unfinished Business Priority Records - 1991
The Genius, “Words From A Genus” from Words from the Genius Cold Chillin' - 1991
De La Soul, “Dinninit” from Stakes Is High AOI Records - 2023
A Tribe Called Quest, “After Hours” from People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm (25th Anniversary Edition) Jive/Legacy - 1990
Boogie Down Productions, “Jah Rulez” from Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip-Hop (Expanded Edition) Jive/Legacy - 2013
Boogie Down Productions, “Breath Control” from Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip-Hop (Expanded Edition) Jive/Legacy - 2013
Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “We Live in Brooklyn, Baby” from 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Roy Ayers Polydor - 2000
Grateful Dead, “Crazy Fingers” from Blues for Allah - 8 Track Cartridge Grateful Dead/Rhino - 1975
Grateful Dead, “The Music Never Stopped - 8 Track” from Blues for Allah Grateful Dead/Rhino - 1975
Tame Impala, “Journey to the real world” from Barbie Atlantic
Monzanto Sound, “Eja (Dave Okumu Remix)” from Monzanto Sound - Eja (Dave Okumu Remix) - Single None More Records - 2023
Pachyman, “Trago Coqueto” from Switched-On ATO Records - 2023