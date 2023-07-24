Notes: Is Bigger Better?

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Drew, Good ol Boy Sparky, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – Americanized beer since bigger is always better. Or is it really? A common tactic for brewers is to kick up the beer. More mash, more time, more alcohol, more, more, and more. Well does more translate into more quality? Oh yes, it’s one of those conversations you’ve had at the taproom again, and again. I would just like more beer. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

This was a blind tasting. The cans were in paper bags, so there was no bias.

7:04 A (1) Dale’s Pale Ale – American Pale Ale 6.5% ABV SUDS-4

(2) Double Dale’s – Imperial IPA – with El Dorado and Talus hops 9% ABV SUDS-4

Both from Oskar Blues Brewery, Longmont, CO



17:32 B (1) Double Homestyle – Double NEIPA 8.2% ABV SUDS-3

(2) Homestyle – NEIPA with mosaic hops 6% ABV SUDS-4

Both from Bearded Iris Brewing, Nashville, TN



35:05 C (1) Zombie Dust- American Pale Ale 6.5% ABV SUDS-4

(2) Zombie Dust Ice – Double IPA 8.5% ABV SUDS-4

Both from 3 Floyds Brewing Munster, IN



43:09 D (1) Double Hi-Pitch IPA with Mosaic and Centennial hops 9% ABV SUDS-4

(2) Hi-Pitch IPA with Mosaic and Centennial hops 6.7% ABV SUDS-4

(3) Lo-Pitch dry-hopped hazy IPA 5.5% ABV SUDS-3

All from Hi-Wire Brewing, Asheville, NC

