Summary: Join me for the launch of a brand new show featuring absolutely awesome new music from great present day artists. Today's Bluegrass has kicked off during concert and festival season to showcase the music your gonna hear from some of the very best pickers and singers in the business. Today's Bluegrass With Show Host Danny Hensley can be heard on our radio station five times each week. Monday at 9 AM, Tuesday at 12 AM, Thursday and Friday at 11 PM and Saturday at 3 AM - all times Eastern.

Southern Branch Bluegrass & Gospel Music Radio can be tuned in locally at 91.7 FM Community Radio and streaming world wide at www.sbbradio.org and www.sbbradio.net



