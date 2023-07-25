The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 7-24-23
Weekly Program
Rev. Victor Floyd; Ross Sabatini.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
A Sydney chain store puts its Pride in the window; Ghana’s top court nixes a challenge to a horrific anti-queer bill, Kenyan lawmakers to become “Kill the Gays” copycats, Italy’s far-right government
erases lesbian co-moms, a gay diplomat’s husband strains U.S.-Jamaica relations, a lesbian guidance counselor loses her fight with a Catholic school, and a San Francisco church hosts a Drag Queen Bible Story Hour.
Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Elena Botkin-Levy & Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Judy Small, Billy Joel, Zrazy, The Presets, Bonnie Pointer, Scissor Sisters, Chaka Khan, Lizzo, Donna Summer.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
00:28:59 1 July 25, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
