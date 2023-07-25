A Sydney chain store puts its Pride in the window; Ghana’s top court nixes a challenge to a horrific anti-queer bill, Kenyan lawmakers to become “Kill the Gays” copycats, Italy’s far-right government erases lesbian co-moms, a gay diplomat’s husband strains U.S.-Jamaica relations, a lesbian guidance counselor loses her fight with a Catholic school, and a San Francisco church hosts a Drag Queen Bible Story Hour. Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Elena Botkin-Levy & Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Judy Small, Billy Joel, Zrazy, The Presets, Bonnie Pointer, Scissor Sisters, Chaka Khan, Lizzo, Donna Summer.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun! * * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * * $350 for our 35 YEARS? How about $35? Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out