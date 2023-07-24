Notes: Hey Listeners,



Finally, my good friend, Dr. Straz, is back in the studio. And tonight, we’re doing a deep dive into the Grateful Dead’s live recordings from 1972. Last year was the 50th anniversary of their historic / landmark live record Europe ’72 which features tracks from their 22 shows in Europe. Tonight’s show is going to feature tracks from the 60+ shows they did the same year in the U.S.



It’s a great set – turn it up and keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Grateful Dead Mona (With Bo Diddley) [Live At Academy of Music, New York, NY, March 25, 1972] Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead/Rhino

Grateful Dead How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) [Live At Academy of Music, New York, NY, March 25, 1972] Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead/Rhino

The Grateful Dead Are You Lonely For Me Baby Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead Records

Grateful Dead The Stranger (Two Souls In Communion) [Live At Academy of Music, New York, NY, March 28, 1972] Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead/Rhino

The Grateful Dead Black-throated Wind Dave's Picks Vol. 24 8/25/72 Grateful Dead Records

The Grateful Dead Friend of the Devil Dave's Picks Vol. 24 8/25/72 Grateful Dead Records

The Grateful Dead Me and My Uncle Sunshine Daydream: Veneta, Oregon - 8/27/72 Grateful Dead Records

The Grateful Dead Promised Land Dave's Picks # 46 - Hollywood Palladium 9/9/72 Grateful Dead Records

The Grateful Dead Johnny B. Goode Dave's Picks # 46 - Hollywood Palladium 9/9/72 Grateful Dead Records

The Grateful Dead Big River Dick's Pick Vol 36 - The Spectrum 9/21/72 Grateful Dead Records

Grateful Dead Cumberland Blues Dick's Picks Vol. 36: 9/21/72 (The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA) Grateful Dead/Rhino

The Grateful Dead He's Gone > Truckin' Dick's Picks Vol. 36: 9/21/72 (The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA) Grateful Dead Recorrds

Grateful Dead Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodleloo Dick's Picks Vol. 36: 9/21/72 (The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA) Grateful Dead/Rhino

The Grateful Dead Not Fade Away > Going Down the Road > Not Fade Away Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead Records





