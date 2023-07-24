The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher with Dr. Straz
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Finally, my good friend, Dr. Straz, is back in the studio. And tonight, we’re doing a deep dive into the Grateful Dead’s live recordings from 1972. Last year was the 50th anniversary of their historic / landmark live record Europe ’72 which features tracks from their 22 shows in Europe. Tonight’s show is going to feature tracks from the 60+ shows they did the same year in the U.S.

It’s a great set – turn it up and keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Grateful Dead Mona (With Bo Diddley) [Live At Academy of Music, New York, NY, March 25, 1972] Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead/Rhino
Grateful Dead How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) [Live At Academy of Music, New York, NY, March 25, 1972] Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead/Rhino
The Grateful Dead Are You Lonely For Me Baby Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead Records
Grateful Dead The Stranger (Two Souls In Communion) [Live At Academy of Music, New York, NY, March 28, 1972] Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead/Rhino
The Grateful Dead Black-throated Wind Dave's Picks Vol. 24 8/25/72 Grateful Dead Records
The Grateful Dead Friend of the Devil Dave's Picks Vol. 24 8/25/72 Grateful Dead Records
The Grateful Dead Me and My Uncle Sunshine Daydream: Veneta, Oregon - 8/27/72 Grateful Dead Records
The Grateful Dead Promised Land Dave's Picks # 46 - Hollywood Palladium 9/9/72 Grateful Dead Records
The Grateful Dead Johnny B. Goode Dave's Picks # 46 - Hollywood Palladium 9/9/72 Grateful Dead Records
The Grateful Dead Big River Dick's Pick Vol 36 - The Spectrum 9/21/72 Grateful Dead Records
Grateful Dead Cumberland Blues Dick's Picks Vol. 36: 9/21/72 (The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA) Grateful Dead/Rhino
The Grateful Dead He's Gone > Truckin' Dick's Picks Vol. 36: 9/21/72 (The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA) Grateful Dead Recorrds
Grateful Dead Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodleloo Dick's Picks Vol. 36: 9/21/72 (The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA) Grateful Dead/Rhino
The Grateful Dead Not Fade Away > Going Down the Road > Not Fade Away Dick's Picks Vol. 30: 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Academy of Music, New York, NY) Grateful Dead Records

02:00:00 1 July 24, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
