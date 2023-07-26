The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
A Rare Time When Revolution is More Possible; Plus, Tuberville & the Military
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Sunsara Taylor (Guest host, RNL Show); Annie Day (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Andy Zee on the opportunities for building the movement for revolution. Annie Day on Sen. Tuberville and the US Military, "a strong hard-nosed killing machine." With further discussion from Annie Day and Andy Zee. Bob Avakian on the CONSTITUTION for the New Socialist Republic in North America, from the The Bob Avakian Interviews. Following this, Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor discuss the recently published declaration: We Need & We Demand: A Whole New Way to Live, A Fundamentally Different System.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230726 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 26, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 