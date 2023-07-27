Poison Years

Subtitle: Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), Bob Mould ("Poison Years"), The Commodores ("Three Times a Lady"), The Clash, ("Rudie Can't Fail"), and Queen ("Liar").

Summary: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." It is often a mash-up of the week's news, and sometimes a radio news fantasy with song parodies and covers similar to "Dr. Demento" and comedy skits and more. The show airs at 3 p.m. Thursdays on WGXC, and also most weeks on WGRN, WRWK, KFUG, KACR, KRFP-LP, KMSW, and many other stations. Produced by Tom Roe at Wave Farm and WGXC. For more information go to: https://wavefarm.org/radio/wgxc/schedule/93bbe3

Credits: Clips and excerpts from Donald Drumpf; Ana Cabrara; Chris Jansing; Katy Tur; Bennie Thompson; Cassidy Hutchinson; J.L. Cauvin; Alex Wagner; Andrew Weissmann; Willie Geist; Brian Tyler Cohen; Carl Bernstein; and Chris Christie.

Notes: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." This week: "Poison Years." This week the former president is getting ready for another indictment. Opening theme includes clips from The Conet Project; "Saturday Night Live," "The Simpsons," Paul Harvey; "Citizen Kane;" 1010 WINS; Bill Cosby; and Larys Strong from "House of the Dragon." Thanks for the songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), Bob Mould ("Poison Years"), The Commodores ("Three Times a Lady"), The Clash, ("Rudie Can't Fail"), and Queen ("Liar"). Clips and excerpts from Donald Drumpf; Ana Cabrara; Chris Jansing; Katy Tur; Bennie Thompson; Cassidy Hutchinson; J.L. Cauvin; Alex Wagner; Andrew Weissmann; Willie Geist; Brian Tyler Cohen; Carl Bernstein; and Chris Christie. Episode 129.



