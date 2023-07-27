The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Aug 4
Weekly Program
Michael Welch Marianne Klowak
 Anonymous  Contact Contributor
Journalist Marianne Klowak explains in an hour long interview for the National Citizens Inquiry: Canada's Response to COVID-19. Listeners and viewers were let down by the CBC's refusal to air their own stories during her broadcasts. And she was never allowed to interview experts who, because they did not agree with the standard COVID-19 narrative, (not unlike the people interviewed on this show) were not considered experts and were even referred to as “anti-vaxxers” and “disinformation artists.” It is the distinct pleasure on this edition of the Global Research News Hour to play a slightly edited version (due to length) of her testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 July 27, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 297 Download File...
 