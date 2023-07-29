In defense of international and independent music in the face of rampant nostalgia; new spins from Austin's Caramelo Haze, Ritmo Machine, north and south through Brazil, up into the Spanish Sierra Norte, it's World Beat Canada Radio, Playing For Change!
Caramelo Haze - Goza El Calor (Enjoy The Heat) Ritmo Machine - Malibu Coco Jafro - Marhaba CANCON Alpha Yaya Diallo - Doye Doye CANCON Zuco 103 - Telenova Playing For Change - Gimme Shelter D'agua Negra - Escarnio Mandale Mecha - Espinho Mariachi El Bronx - Everything Twice Adrian Raso - Allumette CANCON Baaba Maal - Yerimayo Celebration Greyboy Allstars - Got To Get Me A Job Dirtwire - Talking Bird Demetrio - Amantis Prestigiosa (Prestigious Lovers) INST