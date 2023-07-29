The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
In defense of international and independent music in the face of rampant nostalgia; new spins from Austin's Caramelo Haze, Ritmo Machine, north and south through Brazil, up into the Spanish Sierra Norte, it's World Beat Canada Radio, Playing For Change!
Calcopyrite Communications
Caramelo Haze - Goza El Calor (Enjoy The Heat)
Ritmo Machine - Malibu
Coco Jafro - Marhaba CANCON
Alpha Yaya Diallo - Doye Doye CANCON
Zuco 103 - Telenova
Playing For Change - Gimme Shelter
D'agua Negra - Escarnio
Mandale Mecha - Espinho
Mariachi El Bronx - Everything Twice
Adrian Raso - Allumette CANCON
Baaba Maal - Yerimayo Celebration
Greyboy Allstars - Got To Get Me A Job
Dirtwire - Talking Bird
Demetrio - Amantis Prestigiosa (Prestigious Lovers) INST

58:04

