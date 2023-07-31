Summary: This time on The Children's Hour we are learning about the largest animal to ever live on Earth, which still roams the oceans today: whales. Once hunted to near extinction, some whales are making a comeback. While others remain critically endangered.



We meet Melania Guerra, a marine biologist who researched whale songs and background noise interference in San Ignacio Lagoon, the birthing waters of Gray Whales. Melania wants to know if croaker fish songs each afternoon are limiting communication in the lagoon.



Hear the story The Whale and the Snail by Julia Donaldson, published by Puffin Books, and performed by the Kids Crew. Katie also talks with a Mexican pongero, or boat driver who teaches kids and adults about the friendly whales in his backyard.



Mixed with excellent music, take a trip under the sea with The Childrens Hour this week to learn about whales!



This episode was produced by Katie Stone, Executive Producer and our Senior Producer Christina Stella, with help from Sean Lovelace at WRIR-fm. It was recorded at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and at KUNM-fm. One of our guests, Dr. Crawford MacCallum passed away in spring 2023. We are grateful for many years of collaborations.



