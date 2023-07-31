This time on The Children's Hour we are learning about the largest animal to ever live on Earth, which still roams the oceans today: whales. Once hunted to near extinction, some whales are making a comeback. While others remain critically endangered.
We meet Melania Guerra, a marine biologist who researched whale songs and background noise interference in San Ignacio Lagoon, the birthing waters of Gray Whales. Melania wants to know if croaker fish songs each afternoon are limiting communication in the lagoon.
Hear the story The Whale and the Snail by Julia Donaldson, published by Puffin Books, and performed by the Kids Crew. Katie also talks with a Mexican pongero, or boat driver who teaches kids and adults about the friendly whales in his backyard.
Mixed with excellent music, take a trip under the sea with The Childrens Hour this week to learn about whales!
This episode was produced by Katie Stone, Executive Producer and our Senior Producer Christina Stella, with help from Sean Lovelace at WRIR-fm. It was recorded at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and at KUNM-fm. One of our guests, Dr. Crawford MacCallum passed away in spring 2023. We are grateful for many years of collaborations.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer Christina Stella, Senior Producer Sean Lovelace, producer
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00
The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.
The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.
Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.
We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org
Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org
Whales
This time on The Children's Hour, we learn about the largest animal on earth, that still can be found swimming in our oceans today: whales.
00:58:00
1
July 31, 2023
Produced at the solar powered Sunspot Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico