SIPS – On this episode we discuss Bernheim, Daviess County, Jack Daniels, and Red Line. The team at Brown Forman have been playing around the chemistry set again in the Distillery Series, now with the first American Single Malt from JD. Lots of new stuff with some combos you have never tried this before. More native and branded Indiana fire water.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, Castos, aCast, PodBean, Soundcloud
This Indiana water tastes funny @Heavenhilldistillery @daviesscountybourbon @jackdaniels @redlinebourbon #americanmaltwhiskey #bourbon #whiskey #podcast #radioshow #host
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Alan, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob SIPS – On this episode we discuss Bernheim, Daviess County, Jack Daniels, and Red Line. The team at Brown Forman have been playing around the chemistry set again in the Distillery Series, now with the first American Single Malt from JD. Lots of new stuff with some combos you have never tried this before. More native and branded Indiana fire water. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Bernheim Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey Barrel Proof A223 4 SIPS Daviess County Lightly Kentucky Straight Bourbon – Lightly Toasted 3 SIPS Jack Daniels Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey 3 SIPS Finished in High Toast Maple Barrels Jack Daniels Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey 3 SIPS Finished in High Toast Oak Barrels Jack Daniels Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Whiskey 2 SIPS Finished with Toasted Pecan Wood Chips
Jack Daniels Twice Barreled American Single Malt Whiskey 4 SIPS Red Line Elements Batch 1 3 SIPS Red Line Cask Strength Barrel # 142 3 SIPS Lucky Charms Milk of Whiskey™ is now a trademark of One Tan Hand Productions info@sipssudsandsmokes.com X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf. Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast. Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads Download your copy here: https://amzn.to/2Xblorc The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”