The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Weekly Program
Varies
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SIPS – On this episode we discuss Bernheim, Daviess County, Jack Daniels, and Red Line. The team at Brown Forman have been playing around the chemistry set again in the Distillery Series, now with the first American Single Malt from JD. Lots of new stuff with some combos you have never tried this before. More native and branded Indiana fire water.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, Castos, aCast, PodBean, Soundcloud
This Indiana water tastes funny
@Heavenhilldistillery @daviesscountybourbon @jackdaniels @redlinebourbon #americanmaltwhiskey #bourbon #whiskey #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Alan, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss Bernheim, Daviess County, Jack Daniels, and Red Line. The team at Brown Forman have been playing around the chemistry set again in the Distillery Series, now with the first American Single Malt from JD. Lots of new stuff with some combos you have never tried this before. More native and branded Indiana fire water. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Bernheim Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey Barrel Proof A223 4 SIPS
Daviess County Lightly Kentucky Straight Bourbon – Lightly Toasted 3 SIPS
Jack Daniels Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey 3 SIPS
Finished in High Toast Maple Barrels
Jack Daniels Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey 3 SIPS
Finished in High Toast Oak Barrels
Jack Daniels Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Whiskey 2 SIPS
Finished with Toasted Pecan Wood Chips

Jack Daniels Twice Barreled American Single Malt Whiskey 4 SIPS
Red Line Elements Batch 1 3 SIPS
Red Line Cask Strength Barrel # 142 3 SIPS
Lucky Charms Milk of Whiskey™ is now a trademark of One Tan Hand Productions
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 527 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 July 31, 2023
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Episode 527 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 July 31, 2023
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  View Script
    
 00:00:29  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 