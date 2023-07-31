Notes: This Indiana water tastes funny

SIPS – On this episode we discuss Bernheim, Daviess County, Jack Daniels, and Red Line. The team at Brown Forman have been playing around the chemistry set again in the Distillery Series, now with the first American Single Malt from JD. Lots of new stuff with some combos you have never tried this before. More native and branded Indiana fire water. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:



Bernheim Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey Barrel Proof A223 4 SIPS

Daviess County Lightly Kentucky Straight Bourbon – Lightly Toasted 3 SIPS

Jack Daniels Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey 3 SIPS

Finished in High Toast Maple Barrels

Jack Daniels Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey 3 SIPS

Finished in High Toast Oak Barrels

Jack Daniels Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Whiskey 2 SIPS

Finished with Toasted Pecan Wood Chips



Jack Daniels Twice Barreled American Single Malt Whiskey 4 SIPS

Red Line Elements Batch 1 3 SIPS

Red Line Cask Strength Barrel # 142 3 SIPS

