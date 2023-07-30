The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Lots of "psychedelic" music from around the world... ( and we discuss a little bit about what "psych" music means to us.. )



Jimi Hendrix, “Bold As Love”
from Axis Bold As Love - Reel To Reel
Reprise

Love, “Seven and Seven Is”
from Da Capo (Deluxe Version)
Rhino/Elektra - 1967

Love, “Andmoreagain”
from The Blue Thumb Recordings
Hip-O Select - 2007

Os Mutantes, “Panis et circenses”
from Os Mutantes
Universal Music Ltda. - 2013

John Morris, “Love Power”
from The Producers
RCA/Legacy - 1968

The Blues Magoos, “Gotta Get Away”
from Blues on the Bayou Vol 2
Shami Media

Indexi, “Plima”
from Indexi
Croatia Records - 1974

Shin Joon Hyun, “From Where to Where”
from From Where To Where
Light In The Attic

Orchestre Veve, “Venus”
from Cazumbi
NoSmoke Records

Mariah, “Shinzo No Tobira”
from Utakata No Hibi
Palto Flats - 2015

Ahmed Malek, “Tape 19.11”
from Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection of Music from the Arab World
HABIBI Funk Records - 2017

Maximillian, “Naked Ape”
from Maximillian
RidingEasy Records - 2023

SEID MEMIĆ VAJTA, “U.F.O. (with Teska Industrija)”
from Seid Memić Vajta I Teška Industrija (with Teska Industrija)
Croatia Records - 1981

Lilis Surjani, “Suratmu Kubalas”
from Keliling Dunia
Remaco Record - 1968

Yanti Bersaudara, “Surya dan Dewi Malam”
from Sinbad
Philips - 1967

Ernie Djohan, “Terang Bulan Di Semanggi”
from Aku Sudah Dewasa
Canary Records - 1971

Tetty Kadi, “Tini Jago Ping Pong”
from unknown
unknown

Ida Rojani, “Oh Ibu”
from Tjemburu
unknown

Yma Sumac, “Remember”
from Miracles
Shamlys Production - 2017

Chubby Checker, “Love Tunnel”
from Checkered
Sunbeam


Kim Sun, “The Man Who Must Leave”
from Beautiful Rivers and Mountains: The Psychedelic Rock Sound of South Korea's Shin Joong Hyun 1958-1974
Light In The Attic Records - 2011

nirvana, “I Believe In Magic”
from Chemistry
Cherry Red Records - 1999

T. Zchien, “I Find Only Dream”
from I Find Only Dream - Single
PEBBLES - 2015

Chicha Libre, “Alone Again Or”
from Cuatro Tigres - EP
Barbès Records - 2013

The human Expression, “Optical Sound”
from 1967
Accent

Asha Bhosle & music by Kalyanji Anandji - “Ae Naujawan Hai Sab” -
From Apradh
Odeon - 1972

Download Program Podcast
01:56:23 1 July 30, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:56:23  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 