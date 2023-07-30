|Lots of "psychedelic" music from around the world... ( and we discuss a little bit about what "psych" music means to us.. )
Jimi Hendrix, “Bold As Love”
from Axis Bold As Love - Reel To Reel
Reprise
Love, “Seven and Seven Is”
from Da Capo (Deluxe Version)
Rhino/Elektra - 1967
Love, “Andmoreagain”
from The Blue Thumb Recordings
Hip-O Select - 2007
Os Mutantes, “Panis et circenses”
from Os Mutantes
Universal Music Ltda. - 2013
John Morris, “Love Power”
from The Producers
RCA/Legacy - 1968
The Blues Magoos, “Gotta Get Away”
from Blues on the Bayou Vol 2
Shami Media
Indexi, “Plima”
from Indexi
Croatia Records - 1974
Shin Joon Hyun, “From Where to Where”
from From Where To Where
Light In The Attic
Orchestre Veve, “Venus”
from Cazumbi
NoSmoke Records
Mariah, “Shinzo No Tobira”
from Utakata No Hibi
Palto Flats - 2015
Ahmed Malek, “Tape 19.11”
from Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection of Music from the Arab World
HABIBI Funk Records - 2017
Maximillian, “Naked Ape”
from Maximillian
RidingEasy Records - 2023
SEID MEMIĆ VAJTA, “U.F.O. (with Teska Industrija)”
from Seid Memić Vajta I Teška Industrija (with Teska Industrija)
Croatia Records - 1981
Lilis Surjani, “Suratmu Kubalas”
from Keliling Dunia
Remaco Record - 1968
Yanti Bersaudara, “Surya dan Dewi Malam”
from Sinbad
Philips - 1967
Ernie Djohan, “Terang Bulan Di Semanggi”
from Aku Sudah Dewasa
Canary Records - 1971
Tetty Kadi, “Tini Jago Ping Pong”
from unknown
unknown
Ida Rojani, “Oh Ibu”
from Tjemburu
unknown
Yma Sumac, “Remember”
from Miracles
Shamlys Production - 2017
Chubby Checker, “Love Tunnel”
from Checkered
Sunbeam
Kim Sun, “The Man Who Must Leave”
from Beautiful Rivers and Mountains: The Psychedelic Rock Sound of South Korea's Shin Joong Hyun 1958-1974
Light In The Attic Records - 2011
nirvana, “I Believe In Magic”
from Chemistry
Cherry Red Records - 1999
T. Zchien, “I Find Only Dream”
from I Find Only Dream - Single
PEBBLES - 2015
Chicha Libre, “Alone Again Or”
from Cuatro Tigres - EP
Barbès Records - 2013
The human Expression, “Optical Sound”
from 1967
Accent
Asha Bhosle & music by Kalyanji Anandji - “Ae Naujawan Hai Sab” -
From Apradh
Odeon - 1972