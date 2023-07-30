Notes: Lots of "psychedelic" music from around the world... ( and we discuss a little bit about what "psych" music means to us.. )







Jimi Hendrix, “Bold As Love”

from Axis Bold As Love - Reel To Reel

Reprise



Love, “Seven and Seven Is”

from Da Capo (Deluxe Version)

Rhino/Elektra - 1967



Love, “Andmoreagain”

from The Blue Thumb Recordings

Hip-O Select - 2007



Os Mutantes, “Panis et circenses”

from Os Mutantes

Universal Music Ltda. - 2013



John Morris, “Love Power”

from The Producers

RCA/Legacy - 1968



The Blues Magoos, “Gotta Get Away”

from Blues on the Bayou Vol 2

Shami Media



Indexi, “Plima”

from Indexi

Croatia Records - 1974



Shin Joon Hyun, “From Where to Where”

from From Where To Where

Light In The Attic



Orchestre Veve, “Venus”

from Cazumbi

NoSmoke Records



Mariah, “Shinzo No Tobira”

from Utakata No Hibi

Palto Flats - 2015



Ahmed Malek, “Tape 19.11”

from Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection of Music from the Arab World

HABIBI Funk Records - 2017



Maximillian, “Naked Ape”

from Maximillian

RidingEasy Records - 2023



SEID MEMIĆ VAJTA, “U.F.O. (with Teska Industrija)”

from Seid Memić Vajta I Teška Industrija (with Teska Industrija)

Croatia Records - 1981



Lilis Surjani, “Suratmu Kubalas”

from Keliling Dunia

Remaco Record - 1968



Yanti Bersaudara, “Surya dan Dewi Malam”

from Sinbad

Philips - 1967



Ernie Djohan, “Terang Bulan Di Semanggi”

from Aku Sudah Dewasa

Canary Records - 1971



Tetty Kadi, “Tini Jago Ping Pong”

from unknown

unknown



Ida Rojani, “Oh Ibu”

from Tjemburu

unknown



Yma Sumac, “Remember”

from Miracles

Shamlys Production - 2017



Chubby Checker, “Love Tunnel”

from Checkered

Sunbeam





Kim Sun, “The Man Who Must Leave”

from Beautiful Rivers and Mountains: The Psychedelic Rock Sound of South Korea's Shin Joong Hyun 1958-1974

Light In The Attic Records - 2011



nirvana, “I Believe In Magic”

from Chemistry

Cherry Red Records - 1999



T. Zchien, “I Find Only Dream”

from I Find Only Dream - Single

PEBBLES - 2015



Chicha Libre, “Alone Again Or”

from Cuatro Tigres - EP

Barbès Records - 2013



The human Expression, “Optical Sound”

from 1967

Accent



Asha Bhosle & music by Kalyanji Anandji - “Ae Naujawan Hai Sab” -

From Apradh

Odeon - 1972



