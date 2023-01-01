Fauxnique’s unique f-word feminism defies boundaries; Lima’s Superior Court opens the door to Peruvian marriage equality, a gay sauna raid nabs 33 in Venezuela, a popular gay Chechen singer is killed on a dictator’s orders, a rockin’ British ally hits a sour note in Kuala Lumpur, Arizona trans girls win a sports competition injunction, and J-pop singer Shinjiro comes out “Into The Light”. Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by David Hunt & Kalyn Hardman and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Eric Jansen, produced by Kendra Klang with original sound design and editing by Christopher Beale. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Zelimkhan Bakae, The 1975; Shinjiro Atae; The Doors; ABBA. Additional material: Darryl Stephens; Michael Emerson.
